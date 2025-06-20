Canyon aims to tackle road cycling's high cost of entry with a sub £1000 Endurace

Canyon has today launched a new member of its Endurace family that aims to deliver versatility and quality in a drop bar package for under €1000, clearly punching for a spot in the best budget road bikes market segment.

It’s fair to say cycling at a range of levels can be an expensive game. Performance bikes these days are expensive, with the best road bikes easily topping $10,000. The price of high-end bikes today gives cyclists gathered at cafes all over the world something to gripe about after a ride, that is to say, nothing of certain pricey components and pieces of kit.

Cyclists certainly don't need to drop loads of cash; you can shop cleverly to grab a bargain, but getting kitted out from scratch with a new bike to start cycling could get very expensive indeed, and high entry costs are seen as a barrier at times.

Now, more affordable €1,000 bikes are of course nothing new; here have been competitively specced bikes in this price bracket for years and years. The brand's entry level Endurace option, the '6' is £949, but it is a rim brake-equipped bike with 28mm clearance that's perhaps a little dated now. This looks to be a healthy update as the 6 is phased out.

Canyon has come out swinging with an up-to-date attempt at an affordable all-rounder. The brand claims the goal for this bike was to build the most versatile and downright best road bike possible, and at the best possible price. The result is the Endurace AllRoad. Canyon describes it as 'a genre-defining all-road bike that excels both on tarmac and off-road terrain'.

The official retail price for the bike will be €999 / £949. A Silver version of the bike will be available in the US, priced at $1,399.

An endurance all rounder

The aluminium-framed, carbon forked Endurace AllRoad makes use of the Shimano CUES groupset (which stands for create unique experiences) and family of components, which launched in February 2023. Cues mixes 8/9/10 and 11-speed components over several spec tiers.

Looking at the spec sheet, the new bike looks to tick a lot of boxes that all aid the versatility offering. There’s an argument that newer riders may not be completely sure about the type of riding that they like the most or what they want to use their bike for. The AllRoad should help them explore lots of different options like road riding, commuting, gravel riding and even bigger adventures or racing.

Firstly, tyre clearance is listed as 40mm, meaning a swap to gravel tyres or higher volume road rubber will allow riders to take their bike off-road more easily. The bike comes as standard with 35c Schwalbe G-One Comp tyres on Alexrims rims laced to Shimano hubs.

There’s a 2x10 speed CUES groupset with 50/34 - 11/39 cassette. The 34/39 lowest gear in particular should help most riders out. There are also fender/mudguard and rack mounts, opening up commuting or touring options as well.

The brakes, often a weak point on more affordable and budget bike specs, are hydraulic, also from the CUES line. The added power and low-maintenance operation, compared to rim brakes will likely be of benefit to entry level riders.

The bike is available in seven sizes from 2XS to 2XL with size-specific cranks (170-175mm), stems (60-100mm) and handlebar widths (40-44cm).

Metal Bery and Silvery Mercury colourways will be available for riders outside of the US. Whilst US customers will be able to order a silver version of the bike.