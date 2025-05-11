Ineos Grenadiers say 'The only way to do the best GC possible' at Giro d'Italia is continued use of more aggressive tactics 

By published

'We have to find this balance of being realistic but also dreaming' says Egan Bernal, as he looks to rediscover former Tour and Giro-winning shape

TIRANA ALBANIA MAY 09 Ben Turner of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 1 a 160km stage from Durres to Tirana UCIWT on May 09 2025 in Tirana Albania Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Ineos Grenadiers team massed at the front of the peloton at 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers may be at the centre of people's minds at the moment, with their rumoured deal with TotalEnergies reportedly gathering momentum. However, whether that materialises or not, one thing that has been a concrete certainty for the British team in 2025 is their obvious change in tactics towards a more aggressive, attacking style, which has borne fruit in the form of 11 victories. 

Instead of the typically sensible, rational, but at times uninspiring methods that they became known for during the Sky years, Ineos responded to their worst season ever in 2024 and widespread criticism by living up to the promise of racing a less risk-averse strategy, with the aim of returning to their former best.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.