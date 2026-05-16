Netcompany Ineos say 'nothing has changed' in Egan Bernal's GC hunt at Giro d'Italia despite several setbacks in opening week

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FERMO, ITALY - MAY 16: Egan Bernal of Colombia and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team crosses the finish line during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 8 a 156km stage from Chieti to Fermo 315m / #UCIWT / on May 16, 2026 in Fermo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Egan Bernal of Netcompany Ineos lost no time on stage 8 to maglia rosa Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain-Victorious) as the two crossed the finish line in tandem (Image credit: Getty Images)

Egan Bernal (Netcompany Ineos) has struggled to stay out of the spotlight for all the wrong reasons during the first eight stages of the Giro d'Italia, from his early difficulties on an innocuous stage 4 climb, to being dropped and losing significant time on the Blockhaus on stage 7. Still, his team say "nothing has changed" in Bernal's GC bid.

The 2021 Giro winner arrived at the start in Bulgaria having seemingly rediscovered his best legs and finished second at the Tour of the Alps in the build-up, but he's failed to carry them into what's been a first week to forget.

He's sat in 15th overall after eight stages, but with a 6:18 deficit to overall leader Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain-Victorious), and a more than three-minute gap to second-placed Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), even after just one mountaintop finish.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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