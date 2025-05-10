'I really wanted to go home' – Arensman and Gee honest about poor opening day at Giro d'Italia, with comebacks started in time trial

'It's not like alarm bells, there are so many hard days to come' says Canadian, who jumped 11 spots overall on Saturday

TIRANA ALBANIA MAY 10 Thymen Arensman of Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 2 a 137km individual time trial stage from Tirana to Tirana UCIWT on May 10 2025 in Tirana Albania Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
After a tough opening stage, Thymen Arensman (ineos Grenadiers) thought about going home (Image credit: Getty Images)

Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) and Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) were among the biggest losers on the 2025 Giro d'Italia's opening day in Albania, with the Canadian losing 57 seconds and the Dutchman 1:37 to the main group of GC favourites.

But on stage 2 and racing up to the same finish line in Tirana, both riders were able to start somewhat of a comeback for their overall ambitions by finishing in the top 20 on the stage, with Gee jumping 11 spots on GC and Arensman 15.

