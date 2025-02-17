Egan Bernal taken to hospital to treat fractured clavicle sustained in crash at Clásica Jaén

'He will remain under the expert care of our medical team, and a comprehensive recovery plan will be implemented to support his return to training and racing' confirm Ineos Grenadiers in medical update

UBEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 17 Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes in the chase group passing through a gravel strokes sector during the 4th Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2025 a 1692km one day race from Ubeda to Ubeda on February 17 2025 in Ubeda Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team Ineos Grenadiers competes in the chase group passing through a gravel sectors at Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Egan Bernal sustained a fractured collarbone after being involved in a late-race crash at Clásica Jaén Paraíso Interior on Monday. The Colombian Champion and former Tour de France winner was forced to abandon the race and taken to a nearby hospital to assess and treat his injuries.

Bernal was part of a 10-rider chase group behind his solo teammate Michal Kwiatkowski when he crashed with 12km to go in the 169km race in Úbeda, Spain. Also in the chase group were his teammates Connor Swift and Ben Turner, who dropped back to support him after the crash.

