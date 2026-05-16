Egan Bernal and Thymen Arensman limit losses but can't match the best on Giro d'Italia's first GC test

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Netcompany Ineos duo finish 21st and 10th on Blockhaus with Arensman continuing to look stronger

BLOCKHAUS, ITALY - MAY 15: Thymen Arensman of Netherlands and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team crosses the finish line during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 7 a 244km stage from Formia to Blockhaus 1658m / #UCIWT / on May 15, 2026 in Blockhaus, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Thymen Arensman took 10th on the stage to Blockhaus (Image credit: Getty Images)

Netcompany Ineos' two-pronged Giro d'Italia GC attack took a dent on stage 7, when both Egan Bernal and Thymen Arensman lost time on the first summit finish to Blockhaus.

Given his previous struggles on stage 4, it was perhaps not surprising to see Bernal drop first, early on on the climb to Blockhaus before eventual winner Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) even really accelerated.

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"I tried to find my own pace, but I was immediately alone and there was a lot of wind, so I lost a lot of time because I couldn’t shelter from the wind behind anyone," he said.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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