Egan Bernal and Thymen Arensman limit losses but can't match the best on Giro d'Italia's first GC test

Netcompany Ineos' two-pronged Giro d'Italia GC attack took a dent on stage 7, when both Egan Bernal and Thymen Arensman lost time on the first summit finish to Blockhaus.

Given his previous struggles on stage 4, it was perhaps not surprising to see Bernal drop first, early on on the climb to Blockhaus before eventual winner Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) even really accelerated.

Arensman held on longer, but could not follow as soon as the first accelerations were made, riding his own pace to finish 10th on stage, 1:44 down on Vingegaard. Bernal's losses were more significant, finishing 21st and 2:57 down on Vingegaard.

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Arensman is now sitting ninth on GC, 1:50 down on the benchmark of Vingegaard, whilst Bernal is in 15th, another 1:11 back.

Given the team came to this race hoping at least one rider could challenge for the top five, they clearly have some work to do after only one serious GC test.

However, despite a self-described day of limiting losses, the team remained fairly positive about the result, with Arensman seemingly emerging as the stronger choice for GC leader already.

"We managed pretty well, we told the boys before the stage it was important to be in good position, especially with the long, twisty downhill then the lead into Blockhaus which we did with Ben, with Filippo, with Connor," sports director Leonardo Basso explained via the team's website.

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"The next job was to manage the wind, because it was super strong after 4km on Blockhaus so it was very important to be well positioned. From there, I think Thymen did a very good climb, so the first battle is done, we are in a good position and we stay positive."

Bernal, despite slipping back from his main GC rivals quite early on, noted physical improvements after stage 4's issues that saw him suffering with a rapid heart rate.

"Good, pretty normal," he said of his feelings after the climb, speaking to various outlets including Cycling Pro Net. "I feel better than the previous days, so I think I'm improving every day."

However, it was clear that struggling early on really cost him, and Ineos' two-pronged approach meant he had no teammates to help him.

"I tried to find my own pace, but I was immediately alone and there was a lot of wind, so I lost a lot of time because I couldn’t shelter from the wind behind anyone," he said.

Returning to the shorter, punchier climbs on stage 8, Bernal has plenty of chances for redemption and perhaps even a stage win in the remainder of this race, but when it comes to the overall GC, Arensman is struggling less and the better time trialist, signs are firmly pointing to two prongs becoming just one at Netcompany Ineos.