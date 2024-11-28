Incredible Gore winter cycling gloves go on sale for Black Friday

Struggling with cold hands on the bike is never much fun. Winter cycling gloves are one of the items of kit that cyclists tend to be most interested in. You can get away with thin socks or a 5-dollar base layer, but the wrong gloves on a long, cold ride will cause you problems.

Several pairs of what I consider to be the best cycling gloves around are on offer in the Black Friday sales in the US and UK at the moment, and will be airdropped straight into our Black Friday bike deals hub when we get a free five minutes.

USA:

UK:

I've been testing winter gloves for months to curate our guide to the best winter cycling gloves, often taking up to three pairs out on a ride with me to test them head to head, regularly riding with a different glove on each hand.

I have ridden in (and have in front of me right now) all of the winter cycling gloves in this roundup. You may be tired of deals already, but as a fellow cyclist doing the hard yards in the cold I hope at least some of these are useful.

I can pretty much guarantee you will pull these gloves on and know where your money went. Many are very snug and soft inside and make you feel ready to face the cold on a ride. Frostnip or even Frostbite can be the worst-case outcome of ending up with freezing hands. Invest in your own comfort, and save some cash in the process.

Black Friday Winter glove US deals

Gorewear C5 GORE-TEX Thermo: $90 $67.50 at Competitive Cyclist

25% off - The C5 Thermo gloves are the best overall pair in our winter gloves buying guide. The warmer bigger brother to the C5 Gore-Tex pair that are in the UK deal section. Want a quality, pair of warm winter gloves? Look no further. 25% off in four out of five sizes on CS. Best overall: Best winter cycling gloves

Read our in-depth review here

Castelli Espresso GT Glove: $129.99 $84.49 at Competitive Cyclist

35% off - The Espresso GT gloves are some of Castelli's deep winter heavy hitters. Take it from me they are really great winter gloves. The gloves have plenty of Primalft Gold insulation and a Polartec Neoshell membrane. Super soft and cosy inside, but they will keep you snug in freezing conditions and aren't too bulky. Feature in: Best winter cycling gloves

Read our in-depth Espresso GT review



Pearl Izumi AmFIB lobster gloves: $85 $63.75 at Amazon

25% off - Firm favourites here at Cyclingnews are the AmFIB lobster gloves from Pearl Izumi. Lobster gloves generally are warmer in the cold for lots of riders. These gloves have a long cuff, Polartec insulation and a handy red pull loop to help you take them off. Feature in: Best winter cycling gloves

Read the in-depth review here

Black Friday Winter glove UK deals

Castelli Perfetto RoS: £85 £65 at Merlin

24% off - We gave the Perfetto RoS gloves a perfect review score a few years back. They are very capable lightweight gloves that will suit those who value dexterity and don't need absolute maximum protection, though they can handle some cold temps. They have a soft fleecy inside and use the legendary Gore-Tex Infinium to keep the wind out. I love reaching for them when riding hard when I don't want much bulk.



Feature in: Best winter cycling gloves Read our in-depth review

Gorewear C5 Gore-Tex gloves: £65 £52.02 at Amazon

20% off - I recently wore these gloves for two miserable hours during Storm Bert in the UK. They are medium weight and offer good dexterity whilst the quality is plain to see. They aren't as soft and plush as the Endura's below. But if you want quality gloves for a range of temperatures with a Gore-Tex membrane for the wet, take a look. They also work very well off the bike for walking.

Endura Strike Gloves: £45.99 £23 at Endura

50% off - The Endura strike gloves are nice winter all-rounders and the blueberry colour is 50% off in a range of sizes. For the price, I guarantee you will be pleased. They have a good-length cuff with velcro closure, are touchscreen compatible, have a soft nose wipe panel and have reflective flashes. The gloves are lovely and soft inside, have a waterproof membrane and a DWR coating.

