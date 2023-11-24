I'm a bike mechanic and these are the ten cheap tool deals I'd buy this Black Friday

If you enjoy working on your bike at home, then I'm willing to bet you enjoy slowly adding to your toolbox or work bench and ensuring you have the right tools for the job, or just collecting different tools when they appear in a deal or at the right price. I know I do!

The Black Friday weekend sales are in full swing and continue through to Cyber Monday on the 27th. You can check out all our other deals in our bike deals hub. I've been searching the deals today for some cheap, affordable tool deals that bring a lot of value and use to the table without breaking the bank. The type you get a little bit excited about when you see the price and think of how useful that particular item will be. Those are the types of deals I've tried to sniff out here for you.

I've worked as a mechanic for years and have owned or worked with every tool in this guide. I can vouch for the usefulness and quality of them all. I hope you find at least one useful and if you shopping for gifts I can pretty much guarantee most cyclists would be happy receiving any of them. However, you can head to our Christmas gift guide for more options.

Lifeline Pro hanging scale:

USA: $42.99 $25.99 at Wiggle

UK: £34.99 £19.99 at Wiggle

43% Off- If you want to weigh your bike, wheels and kit you could do worse than the Lifeline hanging scales. They claim to be accurate to +- 5/10g between 20g and 10 kilos. I've cross-checked them and believe they are accurate. I didn't want to splash out on a far more expensive set and believe as long as I look after these ones they will have proven to be a real bargain.

Topeak Survival gear box:

US: $43.99 $28.99 at Wiggle

UK: £32.99 £16.66 at Wiggle

49% Off - The Topeak survival gear box comes in a cool, compact box that doesn't take up much room at all. It's ideal for travelling with, keeping in the car or giving as a present. The contents can solve a range of issues, there are instant patches, Mavic and Shimano spoke keys, a chain splitter, tyre levers and a range of hex and Torx keys. A real bargain with nearly 50% off.

Park Tool AWS-10:

UK: £13.00 £9.89 at Sigma Sport

USA: NA

24% Off - I recently included the Park Tool AWS-10 multi-tool in our best multi-tools buyers guide. Not for the range of functions it has but for its excellent in-hand feel and ease of use. Take it from me, it's just a really nice tool to reach for and use. It's probably better suited to garage bike builds and servicing but its range of hex keys will serve you well outdoors too.

Park Tool BBT - 10.2 HT2 Bearing Adjuster Cap:

USA: $17.50 $15.95 at Amazon

UK: £22 £14.00 at Sigma Sports

30% Off - If you have a Shimano Hollowtec 2 chainset on your bike/s and want to remove it for service or to clean it then this is a really useful tool to have. The pre-load bearing removal cap has wings as well as fitting for an 8mm Allen key. But the small fin on one end lets you flip up the plastic locator on the cranks using the same tool, a handy time-saver. Go for it, if you don't do this job already it's nice to learn a new skill.

Park Tool TR1C Tyre and Tube repair kit:

UK: £8 £5 at Sigma Sports

USA: NA

38% Off - For the money, I make this a really good buy. You are getting three decent-quality tyre levers which I never think you can have enough of. You also get 6 pre-glued tube repair patches which can provide a really quick repair (if you are on tubes) and are worth carrying for the size they take up to help yourself or a ride buddy out if one of you flats.

Magnetic small part tray:

US: $14.99 $8.51 at Amazon

UK: £8.63 £6.67 at Amazon

43% Off - A magnetic small parts tray can save you a huge amount of hassle when looking for that small screw or part that's fallen on the floor or rolled off the table. You can use one for all sorts of household jobs not on the bike and they will prove their worth time and again.

