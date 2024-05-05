Cian Uijtdebroeks hits ground running in Giro d’Italia debut with youth classification lead

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

21-year-old Belgian running fourth overall after impressive opening stages

SANTUARIO DI OROPA ITALY MAY 05 Cian Uijtdebroeks of Belgium and Team Visma Lease a Bike celebrates at podium as White best young jersey winner during the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 Stage 2 a 161km stage from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa 1136m UCIWT on May 05 2024 in Santuario di Oropa Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Cian Uijtdebroeks of Visma-Lease a Bike celebrates at podium after stage 2 as best young rider with the maglia bianca (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Wout van Aert may be a much-missed figure for Belgian fans at this year’s Giro d’Italia, but an impressive debut for his compatriot and teammate Cian Uijtdebroeks has surely sparked a fresh wave of interest back home in the Italian Grand Tour.

Eighth in the Vuelta a España last year, the Visma-Lease a Bike racer had already been tipped by Belgium, as well as cycling’s greatest-ever racer Eddy Merckx, as a strong candidate for the Giro’s best young rider classification. 

