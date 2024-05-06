Geraint Thomas on Pogačar's late Giro d'Italia attack - 'He was kicking my head in'

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Giro leader and runner-up launch breakaway 3.5 kilometres from the line

The Giro d'Italia fully lived up to its reputation for unpredictability on Monday as race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) launched a dramatic late attack on a stage theoretically made for the sprinters, with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), second overall, joining race leader in a breakneck move for the line.

EF Education-EasyPost's Mikkel Honoré - as chance would have it, the same rider who was caught up with Pogačar in his Liège-Bastogne-Liège crash last year - opened up the hostilities with 3.5 kilometres to go and was briefly able to stick with the two GC leaders as they came across. But a second surging acceleration in the streets of Fossano by Pogačar meant it was finally only the Briton who managed to stay with him.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.