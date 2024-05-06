'His training is producing really good numbers' – Roglič recovered from Itzulia injuries, builds toward Tour de France

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Head sports director tells Cyclingnews the 2023 Giro d'Italia winner is confirmed for training camps, Criterium du Dauphine

NICE FRANCE MARCH 10 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team BORA hansgrohe crosses the finish line during the 82nd Paris Nice 2024 Stage 8 a 1093km stage from Nice to Nice UCIWT on March 10 2024 in Nice France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Primoz Roglic (Bora-Hansgrohe) crosses the line at Paris Nice on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images)

2023 Giro d’Italia winner Primož Roglič may not be at the race this year, but his Bora-Hansgrohe team says he is building well for the Tour de France, with his injuries from the Itzulia Basque Country now firmly in the rear view mirror.

Like so many other top names, Roglič was caught up in the horrendous late crash in stage 4 of the Itzulia at the start of April, in the Slovenian’s case while leading the race, and although he did not suffer any fractures, he abandoned with a knee injury and then skipped the Ardennes Classics.

