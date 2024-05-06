'I was not at my very best level but I fought hard’ – Longo Borghini still satisfied after La Vuelta Femenina third

By Simone Giuliani
published

GC podium performance shifts Italian champion into Women’s WorldTour lead after strong run through spring

VALDESQUI COMUNIDAD DE MADRID MADRID SPAIN MAY 05 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Lidl Trek crosses the finish line during the 10th La Vuelta Femenina 2024 Stage 8 a 895km stage from Distrito Telefonica Madrid to Valdesqui Comunidad de Madrid 1860m UCIWWT on May 05 2024 in Valdesqui Comunidad De Madrid Madrid Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) crossing the final line of La Vuelta Femenina 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini may have dropped from second to third on the overall during the final stage of the La Vuelta Femenina, but is still walking away from the first part of the season satisfied and with the lead in the Women's WorldTour. 

The Italian champion entered the Spanish tour as co-leader with Gaia Realini, after having delivered a run of podiums through the spring which included victory at the Tour of Flanders. However, it turned out not to be an easy path through La Vuelta Femenina for the Lidl-Trek team, which lost Ellen van Dijk and Realini to crashes. That meant Longo Borghini, who already a tiring solid block of racing behind her, was left to try and defend second with a depleted squad and without her key climbing ally.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.