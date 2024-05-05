‘If I tried to follow Pogačar I’d blow up’ – Geraint Thomas limits damage at Giro d’Italia

By Barry Ryan
published

Welshman lies second overall after cutting his cloth carefully on Oropa summit finish

Second placed Team Bora's Colombian rider Daniel Martinez (C) and third placed Team Ineos' British rider Geraint Thomas (R) sprint on the finish line at the end of the 2nd stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia cycling race, 161km between San Francesco al Campo and Sanctuary of Oropa (Biella), on May 5, 2024 in Biella. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers (R) finished second on the Giro d'Italia's stage 2 to former teammate Daniel Martinez (Bora-Hansgrohe) but moved to second overall (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images)

By now, Geraint Thomas has seen just about everything there is to see in professional cycling, and so the umpteenth Tadej Pogačar masterpiece was never likely to be met with much surprise or wonderment from the Welshman.

“Nothing new, that, is it? We expected it,” Thomas said when he reached the summit of Oropa at the end of stage 2 of the Giro d’Italia, after yet another display of almost routine dominance from Pogačar.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.