Swinkels aggressive but polka-dot jersey slips away on final day at La Vuelta Femenina

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Dutch UAE Team ADQ rider spent six days as mountain classification leader

VALDESQUI COMUNIDAD DE MADRID MADRID SPAIN MAY 05 Karlijn Swinkels of The Netherlands and UAE Team ADQ Polka Dot Mountain Jersey competes in the breakaway during the 10th La Vuelta Femenina 2024 Stage 8 a 895km stage from Distrito Telefonica Madrid to Valdesqui Comunidad de Madrid 1860m UCIWWT on May 05 2024 in Valdesqui Comunidad De Madrid Madrid Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Karlijn Swinkels of UAE Team ADQ rides in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey in the breakaway on stage 8 (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

On stage 2 of La Vuelta Femenina, Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team ADQ) won the day’s only QOM sprint and took the polka-dot jersey. The 25-year-old then fought hard to stay in the lead of the mountain classification all the way to stage 8, where she remained aggressive with two breakaway efforts in a bid to keep the polka-dot jersey.

But the finishing climb to Valdesquí on Sunday provided extra points in the QOM competition, so Swinkels had extra work to do in holding off a charge by overall leader Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime). The plan to hold off the eventual overall winner lasted with just a few kilometres remaining in the 89.5km stage, but she walked away with her head held high.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.