'Just stretching the legs' – Relentless Tadej Pogačar tries to upset sprinters at Giro d'Italia

By Barry Ryan
published

Slovenian marks first day in pink jersey with late attack at Fossano

Pink Jersey Team UAE's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar (R) rides in the pack during the 3rd stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia
Pink Jersey Team UAE's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar (R) rides in the pack during the 3rd stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The normal rules don’t apply to Tadej Pogačar. That was already abundantly clear before this Giro d’Italia and it was only reiterated by his first day in the maglia rosa on the road to Fossano on stage 3, where he tried to upset the sprinters with a late attack in the company of Geraint Thomas.

The long run from Novara lent itself to a bunch sprint and, under normal circumstances, a cessation of hostilities among the general classification contenders. We should know by now, of course, that there is no such thing as a détente in the Pogačar era. The race is always on, and it’s always on his terms. Pogačar, it seems, never operates on battery-saving mode.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.