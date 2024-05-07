No data, no problem: Pogacar's searing stage 2 attack completed without a computer

By Josh Croxton
published

Slovenian forced to ride on feel after earlier crash forced bike swap

Tadej Pogacar riding up hill, with no bike computer on the front of his bike
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar's surge to victory on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia, teed up by his UAE Team Emirates teammates, was as much a spectacle to watch as it was an expected conclusion to the day, but the circumstances around how the race played out were anything but predictable. 

He launched his attack with 4.5km to go, on the steepest part of the climb to Santuario di Oropa, beating Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) into 2nd and 3rd place respectively, but what's even more impressive is that he did it without his bike computer, and thus without power and heart rate data. He paced his final effort purely on feel.

Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton.

Josh has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years.

He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. 

These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.