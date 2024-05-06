Eddie Dunbar pulls out of the Giro d'Italia after crashing on stage 2

By James Moultrie
published

Irishman won't start third stage due to a 'sustained injury under his right kneecap and bodily abrasions'

Dunbar makes his way up the climb to Oropa with his knee bloodied from the crash
Dunbar makes his way up the climb to Oropa with his knee bloodied from the crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eddie Dunbar won’t start stage 3 of the Giro d’Italia after crashing on the second day and suffering a knee injury and bodily abrasions. 

The Irishman was involved in the innocuous crash alongside sprinter Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) and teammate Filippo Zana on the entry to a roundabout 62km from the finish, with the actual moment of him hitting the deck not caught by television cameras. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.