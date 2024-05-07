Speciale Giro: The best Italian-inspired cycling deals

It's May, so for cyclists that means only one thing - it's the month for all things Italian. Oh, and pink.

With 2024's first grand tour making its three week circuit of Italy, we've found you some of the best deals for cyclists on products with an Italian or Giro d'Italia theme. So order in your maglia rosa, espresso maker and Italian racing bike, sit back and enjoy the racing with our guide to how to watch the Giro, read our stage-by-stage analysis and check out our guide to the contender(s).

Giro d'Italia deals for readers in the USA

Castelli Maglia Nera: $169.99 $118.99 at Competitive Cyclist 30% off - If the maglia rosa is a bit presumptuous and invites other riders to chase you down, maybe the maglia nera is a better bet. No longer worn in the Giro, it used to represent the last-placed rider, so you should be safe from sudden attacks.

Giordana FR-C Pro bib shorts: $249.95 $187.45 at Competitive Cyclist 25% off - It's not all about pink, with the Italian national team riding in blue in the Olympics and other competitions. These top spec Giordana shorts are made in Italy and available in eight other colours if blue isn't for you.

Selle Italia SLR Boost saddle: $214.95 $171.96 at Competitive Cyclist 20% off - Selle Italia is based in Asolo at the foot of the Dolomites and has great pro racing heritage. Its SLR Boost saddle comes with titanium rails and a 6.2oz / 175g claimed weight, so it's not going to hold you back on mountain stages.

The Death of Marco Pantani: A Biography: Hardcover from $12.86 at Amazon Revered as Italy's last great cyclist, Pantani's swashbuckling style stands out even more today than when he was in his prime and his tragic death has turned him into an icon. Matt Rendall's biography has been made into a film and is available as an Audiobook as well as for Kindle, in hardback and paperback.

Pirelli P-Zero Race tubeless tyre: $99.90 $84.92 at Competitive Cyclist 15% off - The quintessential Italian tyre brand, Pirelli offers the P-Zero Race with logos in a range of colours, although sadly the tubeless option doesn't include pink. There are two widths available at Competitive Cyclist though: 26mm and 28mm.

Campagnolo Chorus 12-speed groupset: $1949.99 $1,311.77 at Mike's Bikes 33% off - Give your bike an Italian makeover with this 12-speed disc brake groupset from Mike's Bikes. With a 50/34t crankset, 11-34t cassette and Campagnolo's brilliant disc braking, you'll be set up for whatever a mountain stage throws at you.

Bialetti Moka Expresso 3 cup coffee maker: $65.99 $54.99 at Amazon 17% off - Bialetti has been selling the iconic Moka Express stovetop espresso maker since 1933. Make your shot even more Italian, with this tricolore model in three cup and six cup sizes. The Moka Express is available from Amazon in a range of other sizes, but sadly only in silver.

100 Greatest Climbs of Italy: Paperback from $18.58 at Amazon 7% off - Simon Warren spreads his wings from his UK base and heads to Italy to take on the Mortirolo, Stelvio and the other climbs that make the final week of the Giro a showstopper. Read up on what's ahead and whet your appetite for the showdown.

Bianchi Impulso Pro gravel bike, size M: $3,200.00 $2,199.94 at Jenson USA 31% off - Bianchi's celeste colourway has been a feature of its bikes for decades and extends to this Impulso Pro gravel bike with Shimano GRX groupset (sorry Campagnolo). It's available from Jenson USA in size M only with this juicy discount.

Vittoria Air-Liner: $59.99 $49.99 at Jenson USA 17% off - Fed up with flats? Italian brand Vittoria's Air-Liner won't stop them, but it gives you ride home capability. It will also help protect your flashy carbon rims from bottoming out if you hit a pothole and comes with a pair of clog-resistant tubeless valves, all for around 24g extra weight per tyre.

Scicon Aerocomfort 3.0 bike case: $999.99 $749.25 at Backcountry 25% off - If you're ready to head off to Italy to ride some of the Giro route, you'll need to pack your bike. The Aerocomfort from Italian brand Scicon is the pros' choice for travel. Its clever design protects your frame and allows you to travel without dismantling your bars.

Giro d'Italia deals for readers in the UK

Castelli Fuori Giro SS jersey: £125.00 £112.49 at Sigma Sports 10% off - Show your love of the Giro with this pink Castelli jersey with a retro style with flocked logo, but made with modern recycled lightweight fabric. Recommended for temperatures from 18 to 32C, so more of a hot weather pick.

Giro Stylus cycling shoes: £99.99 £49.99 at Tredz 50% off - Okay, it's an American brand, but it does have an Italian name and this is a nice deal on entry-level shoes, available in a wide range of sizes and in both black and white. There's Giro's non-stretch Synchwire upper and 2 or 3-bolt cleat compatibility.

Silca Italian Army Knife multitool: £54.00 £48.60 at Merlin Cycles 10% off - Another brand that's less Italian than it sounds, Silca is now based in the US. It still makes some great tools and parts though, including this Tredici (that's 13) multitool, with a full range of hex and Torx wrenches and even a thoroughly modern disc pad spreader.

De Rosa 500ml bottle: £10.00 £8.99 at Merlin Cycles 10% off - De Rosa is another Italian brand with great Giro heritage that's still making some great bikes. Show your love of Italian cycling with a branded water bottle. It's the Fly bottle, so it's super-light and is made by Elite - also from Italy.

Pasta maker: £38.99 £37.99 at Amazon 3% off - If EF can celebrate carbs with their changeout-kit, then why can't you? Escape from shop-bought pasta with this pasta roller from Amazon. Made from stainless steel and with nine thickness settings, you'll be churning out your own spaghetti, lasagne, ravioli and more in no time.

Colnago C68 Ti Disc frameset: £6,299.00 £5,669.00 at Sigma Sports 10% off - No bike brand is more Italian than Colnago and the C68 is still made in Italy using a lugged design. Rather than carbon lugs, this special edition frameset has 3D printed titanium ones though, for a 940g claimed frame weight.

Castelli Italia 20 SS jersey: £130.00 £60.00 at Merlin Cycles 54% off - The Italia 20 jersey comes complete with an embroidered patch Italia logo and red, white and green zip puller, for a retro look. Despite this, it's still made in a modern lightweight polyester/wool mix that's stylish and comfortable.

Fallen Angel: The Passion of Fausto Coppi: Paperback from £8.90 at Amazon 19% off - Before Pantani, there was Coppi, another Italian great with a troubled story and tragic early death. William Fotheringham recounts Coppi's rise, his astonishing rides, his rivalry with teammate Gino Bartali and his untimely death.

Ooni Fyra 12 outdoor pizza oven: £299.99 £239.20 at Amazon 20% off - With the Giro turning round in Naples to head back north, now's a good time to up your pizza game. This wood pellet-fired oven heats up to 500C in around 15 minutes, and will cook an authentic pizza in under a minute.

Veloforte Forza Protein Recovery Bar: £2.99 £2.75 at Merlin Cycles 8% off - Veloforte's all-natural recovery bar includes 10g of protein from ingredients including apricots, almonds and fennel seeds for an authentic Italian taste. Just what you need after a day riding the Sellaronda. Meraviglioso.

Tifosi Sledge Clarion cycling glasses: £79.99 £44.99 at Tredz 44% off - Get the big lens look with the Tifosi Sledge glasses, which come with three different lenses for the whole range of light conditions. The design is also claimed to offer aerodynamics and ventilation, as well as cutting a dash at the coffee stop.