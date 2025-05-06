'If you make a mistake, you'll pay for it' – Giulio Ciccone cautious but focused for Giro d'Italia GC attempt

Italian leads Lidl-Trek alongside Mads Pedersen

SAN LORENZO DORSINO ITALY APRIL 21 Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2025 Stage 1 a 1485km stage from San Lorenzo Dorsino to San Lorenzo Dorsino 731m UCIWT on April 21 2025 in San Lorenzo Dorsino Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Giulio Ciccone celebrates his stage victory at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Giulio Ciccone will lead Lidl-Trek's overall hopes at the Giro d'Italia, with the exuberant Italian confident he can control his emotions and his performance and emerge as a contender in the final week in the mountains. 

There will likely be fewer sunglass-throwing celebrations and more GC calculations and self-control.  

