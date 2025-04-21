Giulio Ciccone's signature sunglass-toss salute is now illegal - Italian earns fine after Tour of the Alps victory

Giulio Ciccone tosses his sunglasses as he crosses the finish line to win stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps
Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) claimed his first victory in 680 days, out-sprinting two Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale riders on the opening stage of the Tour of the Alps - but no good deed goes unpunished.

During his victory salute, Ciccone tossed his sunglasses in the air - something he's done several times in the past. He did it when he won stages of the Giro d'Italia in 2019 and 2022, and the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in 2023, but not for his last win at the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné when he wasn't wearing them.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

