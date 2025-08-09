'If he can earn a few million more somewhere, he should' - Patrick Lefevere opens up about Remco Evenepoel's transfer to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

'It's like a relationship: when it's over, it's over. You just feel it' admits former Soudal team manager

2025 Tour de France stage 1: Remco Evenepoel after the finish
Remco Evenepoel at the 2025 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Patrick Lefevere has broken his silence on Remco Evenepoel's transfer from Soudal-QuickStep to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, admitting that Evenepoel is right to "earn few million more somewhere" and that Soudal can no longer compete with the big-budget super teams.

Lefevere is no longer in charge at Soudal and revealed he is tied by a non-disclosure agreement. He posted a message on Instagram when Evenepoel's transfer was confirmed on August 5 saying he was not allowed to speak about transfers but opened up and shared some personal thoughts in his regular column in Flemish newspaper Nieuwsblad.

Lefevere's relationship with Evenepoel became strained over time before some kind of reconciliation more recently. When Lefevere posted his initial message about Evenepoel, his father and agent Patrick Evenepoel replied: "Thkx for all Boss ! We know, what we know…"

"This was already happening when I was still in charge. There was always interest in Remco, but we were always able to reassure him. It wasn't until he won the Vuelta a España and became world champion in Wollongong that they really started chasing him. Remco said a few times that he would never leave us. People remember that, but I forgive him; you say something like that in an emotional moment.

"The question we have to ask ourselves now: what's next for Soudal Quick-Step? Jurgen Foré is convinced we can get back to what we used to be and that includes the Grand Tours," Lefevere wrote.

"If we can't get them elsewhere, we have to try to train them ourselves, which we've been doing for a long time, by the way. The list of riders who came out of our Klein Constantia development team is long: Julian Alaphilippe, Enric Mas, Max Schachmann… We're quite proud of that. And it costs less than signing a rider.

