'Primož has a contract with us' – Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe prepare to combine Roglič with Remco Evenepoel and Florian Lipowitz in 2026

By published

Ralph Denk celebrates first Tour de France podium with Lipowitz before expected arrival of Evenepoel

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe team&#039;s Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic cycles in the ascent of Col du Pre during the 19th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 93.1 km between Albertville and La Plagne, in the French Alps, on July 25, 2025. The 19th stage of the Tour de France was shorted from its initial 129.9 km route, bypassing the Col des Saisies where an outbreak of nodular dermatitis in a herd of cattle was discovered, prompting organizers to modify the race route. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Primož Roglič during the 2025 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe is widely expected to sign Remco Evenepoel but the German team has confirmed that Primož Roglič is under contract for 2026 and so will join forces with Evenepoel and Tour de France revelation Florian Lipowitz next season.

Roglič is listed as out of contract at the end of 2025 on the UCI database and was reproted to hav agreed a two-year contract in late 2023. Daniel Benson reported that Roglič is under contract for 2026 and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team manager Ralph Denk has reaffirmed that after the Tour de France.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.