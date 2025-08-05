Remco Evenepoel to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe - Four years of temptation and transfer talk

By

'Talk is over. A new era begins' Evenepoel confirms

Tour de France 2025 - Stage 13, Peyragudes - 18 Jul 2025Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step team celebrates on the podium in his white jersey for the best young rider after the 13th stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an Individual Time Trial (ITT) over 10.9km from Loudenvielle to Peyragudes, France, 18 July 2025.By: MARTIN DIVISEK/EPA/Shutterstock
Remco Evenepoel receives recognition as best young rider after stage 13 at the 2025 Tour de France (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Remco Evenepoel's professional career has always been on a fast track and so it is no surprise that he was ultimately tempted by the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's riches and opportunities so he can ride for a team with proven Tour de France credentials, ambitions and a budget to fund it all.

Evenepoel has yet to prove he can really challenge Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) but he wants to give himself the best possible chance in the next few years and position himself for the post-Pogačar Tour, which could begin as soon as 2029.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

