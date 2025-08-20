'I want to pay it forward' - Megan Jastrab launches fundraiser to help junior women afford to Rwanda UCI Road World Championships

The UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, will be a historic first for Africa, but the costs of bringing riders, staff, and equipment to the races has already put strain on several federations.

The Danish cycling federation announced last year that they would not send any junior or under-23 riders to Rwanda, and this week added elite men's and women's time trials to the cuts.

Last year, Belgium expressed concern about the costs and suggested they might only take under-23s and juniors who could finish in the top 10, estimating that hotel costs alone are double what they were in Melbourne in 2022.

Now, Megan Jastrab (Picnic-PostNL) - the junior world champion in 2019 for the US - wants to make sure that the US junior women will be able to afford to compete in Rwanda and has launched a crowdfunding campaign.

"My experience at Junior Worlds shaped my life and career. It opened doors that helped me pursue cycling professionally," Jastrab writes on the 'Help Junior Women Represent Team USA at Road Worlds' GoFundMe page. "It was only possible because of the generous people who supported me and helped me get there.

"My aim is to raise $10,000 to increase the number of athletes USA Cycling can take and to make sure the juniors selected do not need to worry about funding their trip. I want these incredible young athletes to be able to focus on what matters most — racing their hearts out for Team USA."

To help meet the $10,000 goal, Jastrab said she is "personally donating all the prize money I earn(ed) from June of 2025 till the Road World Championships."

USA Cycling's published selection criteria states that they may "opt not to fill all available quota spots for every event".

None of the junior women from the US made the top 10 at Worlds in 2024, which puts any eligible rider on a funding level that requires riders to pay $2,000 (for their kit, lodging, food, transportation, race support and travel insurance) while airfare is at the riders' expense.

Jastrab's fund will help riders pay for international travel and the USA Cycling team fees.

"I'll work closely with USA Cycling to make sure all the funds that are collected will be distributed to the junior women program," Jastrab concluded.