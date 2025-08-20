'I want to pay it forward' - Megan Jastrab launches fundraiser to help junior women afford to Rwanda UCI Road World Championships

Former Junior World Champion hopes to raise $10,000, donates prize money

Megan Jastrab (USA) won the junior women&#039;s world road race title in 2019
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, will be a historic first for Africa, but the costs of bringing riders, staff, and equipment to the races has already put strain on several federations.

The Danish cycling federation announced last year that they would not send any junior or under-23 riders to Rwanda, and this week added elite men's and women's time trials to the cuts.

"My aim is to raise $10,000 to increase the number of athletes USA Cycling can take and to make sure the juniors selected do not need to worry about funding their trip. I want these incredible young athletes to be able to focus on what matters most — racing their hearts out for Team USA."

