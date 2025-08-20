Denmark cuts Rwanda World Championship team even more, skipping time elite trials

By published

Location distance and closeness of European Championships shape decision to add TT absence to that of junior and U23 riders

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Kasper Asgreen of Team Denmark in action riding his bike during Men Elite Individual Time Trial in 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024 on September 22, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Joan Cros - Corbis/Getty Images)
Denmark flagged late last year that it wouldn't be sending junior or under 23 riders to the Rwanda Road World Championships from September 15-28, citing the high costs. Other nations subsequently followed, reducing the quality and size of the entry lists for the World Championships.

Nations have recently finalised their plans for Rwanda and Denmark added another set of absences, forgoing participation in the elite time trials.

Several high-profile riders had already said that they would not seek a spot at the World Championships in advance. Current men's national time trial champion Mads Pedersen is expected to focus on the European Championships time trial title after racing La Vuelta a España.

The nation said it would be taking a full team from across the categories to compete at the European championships from Wednesday October 1 – starting with the individual time trials – to Sunday October 5.

"As national coach, I am incredibly disappointed that we are not able to compete in one of two World Championship disciplines - it is the highlight of the year," said men's national coach Michael Mørkøv.

It is not the first time the location of the Road World Championships outside Europe has curtailed the number of riders sent, with Denmark also not sending juniors to Australia. Denmark warned in an early release that it should not necessarily be seen as a precedent for future years, The Road World Championships are set to be held in Montréal, Canada.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

