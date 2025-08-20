Denmark cuts Rwanda World Championship team even more, skipping time elite trials

Denmark flagged late last year that it wouldn't be sending junior or under 23 riders to the Rwanda Road World Championships from September 15-28, citing the high costs. Other nations subsequently followed, reducing the quality and size of the entry lists for the World Championships.

Nations have recently finalised their plans for Rwanda and Denmark added another set of absences, forgoing participation in the elite time trials.

The national federation, Danmarks Cykle Union, explained that it wouldn't be sending riders to compete in the elite men's and women's time trials.

The DCU would field a team for the elite men's and women's road races but focus it's broader ambitions on the European Championships in France than begin the week after the World Championships.

Several high-profile riders had already said that they would not seek a spot at the World Championships in advance. Current men's national time trial champion Mads Pedersen is expected to focus on the European Championships time trial title after racing La Vuelta a España.

"Of course, it is really a shame that we do not see ourselves in a position to start at the World Championships in the individual events," Denmark's elite manager Morten Bennekou said via the DCU.

"We see it as the right and necessary decision, due to the location of the World Championships on another continent. Tere is also the fact that the World Championships and the European Championships this year are in direct continuation of each other in terms of calendar - on two different continents.

"All in all, these circumstances have caused so many difficulties that we have chosen to focus 100 percent on the European Championships and then start in the way that makes sporting sense at the World Championships in Rwanda."

The nation said it would be taking a full team from across the categories to compete at the European championships from Wednesday October 1 – starting with the individual time trials – to Sunday October 5.

Forgoing the opportunities to chase a rainbow jersey has not been an easy decision..

"As national coach, I am incredibly disappointed that we are not able to compete in one of two World Championship disciplines - it is the highlight of the year," said men's national coach Michael Mørkøv.

"But I also have to accept that this year cannot be any different. On the other hand, for the eighth year in a row, we have qualified as a nation for a full team of eight men in the elite road race. I am very much looking forward to competing with a strong team that can compete for the gold."

Jonas Vingegaard has long pointed to the Rwanda World Championships as a course that suits him and his potential to make a debut in the World Championships this year has been much discussed. For the elite women's category, Denmark have a recent podium placer in Cecilie Uttrup-Ludwig, who came third at the road race in 2023.

It is not the first time the location of the Road World Championships outside Europe has curtailed the number of riders sent, with Denmark also not sending juniors to Australia. Denmark warned in an early release that it should not necessarily be seen as a precedent for future years, The Road World Championships are set to be held in Montréal, Canada.