Danish Cycling opts against taking junior and U23 riders to 2025 World Championships in Rwanda

By
published

Federation cites high costs and 'special preparations' to prepare for the high altitude as reasons for decision

Denmark was triumphant in the junior men&#039;s road race at the 2023 Worlds in Glasgow as Albert Withen Philipsen won the rainbow jersey
Denmark was triumphant in the junior men's road race at the 2023 Worlds in Glasgow as Albert Withen Philipsen won the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Danish Cycling Union has announced that it will not take any junior or under-23 riders to the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the federation cited "financial considerations" and "the special preparations required" to compete at high altitude in Kigali.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.