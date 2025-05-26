Recommended reading

'I hope to be in the Vuelta a España' - injured Mikel Landa making steady recovery after major Giro d'Italia crash

Basque sees echoes of his Giro power struggle against Fabio Aru in situation faced by UAE teammates Juan Ayuso and Isaac del Toro

Giro d'Italia 2025: Mikel Landa during the pre-race team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two weeks after breaking his back in the 2025 Giro d'Italia, Basque allrounder Mikel Landa says he is hopeful of starting the final Grand Tour of the season, the Vuelta a España.

The Soudal-QuickStep veteran crashed out of the Giro on stage 1, fracturing a vertebrae and shattering his hopes of battling for a repeat to his podium finishes of 2022 and 2015.

