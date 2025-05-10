'A special guy who does it his own way' - Patrick Lefevere pays tribute to Mikel Landa after Basque breaks his back in Giro d'Italia crash

By published

Former Giro podium finisher facing prolonged period of recovery after fracturing vertebra

Mikel Landa crashed out of the 2025 Giro d&#039;Italia during stage 1
Mikel Landa crashed out of the 2025 Giro d'Italia during stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Messages of support and tributes have been pouring in for Mikel Landa after the Basque broke his back in a horror crash on stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia

Former Soudal-QuickStep boss, Patrick Lefevere used his weekly column in Nieuwsblad to explain why the 35-year-old has come to form such an important part of the team.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

