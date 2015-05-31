Trending

Aru and Landa shine but Astana fall short of biggest prize at Giro d'Italia

Martinelli and Shefer defend team’s tactical approach

Image 1 of 7

Fabio Aru and Mikel Landa congratulate each other

Fabio Aru and Mikel Landa congratulate each other
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 7

Astana's Fabio Aru and Mikel Landa lost more time to Contador during stage 18.

Astana's Fabio Aru and Mikel Landa lost more time to Contador during stage 18.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 7

Fabio Aru at the stage 20 finish line.

Fabio Aru at the stage 20 finish line.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 7

Mikel Landa wins

Mikel Landa wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 7

Alberto Contador signals his belief that he will be the winner of three Giro's on Sunday in Milano.

Alberto Contador signals his belief that he will be the winner of three Giro's on Sunday in Milano.
Image 6 of 7

The Astana train was in full force

The Astana train was in full force
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 7

The Astana team on the podium

The Astana team on the podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

They reached Milan with five stage wins, second and third place overall, the teams classification and the white jersey of best young rider, yet the defining image of Astana’s Giro d’Italia may well be the sight of two directeurs sportifs side by side in the team car on the road to Sestriere, each talking into his own radio.

Related Articles

Giro d'Italia stage 20: Aru wins in Sestriere

Contador: I was never afraid of losing the Giro

Team orders temper Landa’s aggression on the road to Sestriere

Alberto Contador wins Giro d'Italia overall

Video: Highlights of Giro d'Italia stage 21

Valverde remains top of WorldTour standings after Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia 2015: The five key moments of the race

Giro d'Italia team by team review: Part 1

Astana selects strong squad to back Nibali at Tour de France

News Shorts: Nibali, Contador and others recon the Tour de France pavé

Team Sky close in on signing Landa, Kwiatkowski, Peters, Geoghegan Hart and Moscon

Aru ready to share leadership with Nibali at the Vuelta a Espana

Aru back into the rhythm of racing at Tour de Pologne

Nibali and Aru show united front ahead of Vuelta a España

Astana's balance of power: Aru, Nibali and Landa all take aim at the Vuelta a España

Landa confirms transfer to Team Sky in 2016

Mikel Landa’s fierce attack on the slopes of the Colle delle Finestre on Saturday afternoon didn’t just thrust maglia rosa Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) into a wholly unexpected crisis, it also threatened to see him – once again – usurp the team’s anointed leader Fabio Aru, prompting Giuseppe Martinelli and Alexander Shefer to rein him in at the base of the final climb to Sestriere.

Throughout the final week, Landa had appeared visibly stronger than Aru every time the road climbed, but – thanks in no small part to Contador’s tight marking on the road to Cervinia on Friday – he found himself in third place overall ahead of the penultimate stage, 5:15 down on the maglia rosa and 38 seconds off his teammate’s second place.

Speaking to Cyclingnews in Saint-Vincent at the start on Saturday morning, Landa downplayed the notion that he would try to contest Aru’s second place on the Giro’s final mountain stage. “I don’t think I’ll be able to attack because Fabio is my teammate, but if Alberto goes, I’ll have to go with him,” he said.