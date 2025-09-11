'I have one shot left, just one' – Arkéa-B&B Hotels hoping last sponsor interest can save the French team as UCI deadlines looms

"October 1, you have to submit a bank guarantee. Then the axe will fall. If I don't have at least a firm letter of commitment, it will be over,' team boss Emmanuel Hubert tells Le Parisien

LE MONT-DORE PUY DE SANCY, FRANCE - JULY 14: Kevin Vauquelin of France and Team Arkea - B&amp;B Hotels competes during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 10 a 165.3km stage from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy (Super Sancy) 1318m / #UCIWT / on July 14, 2025 in Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Arkéa-B&B at the the Tour de France 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arkéa-B&B Hotels team manager Emmanuel Hubert confirmed in June that his two title sponsors would no longer be on board in 2026, fuelling a frenzied search for new backers amid what they warned was a 'challenging cycling context for cycling'.

Three months later, the future of the 20-year-old French squad is still hanging in the balance, with the situation more and more dire as key deadlines for the year ahead loom.

The first hurdle comes on September 15, when the team needs to begin the 2026 WorldTour and team registration process. The first step is a commitment of at least €80,000.

Raúl García Pierna has just announced a deal with Movistar, Luca Mozzato is heading to Tudor Pro Cycling, Martin Tjøtta is on his way to Uno-X Mobility while Jenthe Biermans is on his way to Cofidis.

In the men's squad this includes French sprinter Arnaud Démare and the rising Kévin Vauquelin, who has been out injured since the Tour de France but has still picked up five wins for the team this season regardless. In the women's team there is Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner Lotte Claes, Dutch rider Marjolein van 't Geloof, Austrian Valentina Cavallar and experienced Swedish rider Emilia Fahlin.

Simone Giuliani
