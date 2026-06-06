'A dramatic game of musical chairs one month before the Tour de France' – Patrick Lefevere left puzzled by timing of major Lidl-Trek management changes

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Belgian describes departure of Luca Guercilena as 'not a literal dagger in the back, but it remains cowardly' in Nieuwsblad column

Lidl - Trek&#039;s Spanish rider Juan Ayuso (L) waits for the start of the 1st stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 170.9 km between Achères and Carrières-sous-Poissy, on March 8, 2026. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP via Getty Images)
Juan Ayuso (L) of Lidl-Trek at the start of the first stage of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

In typical Patrick Lefevere style, the former Belgian team boss hasn't held back in his assessment of the major management changes that Lidl-Trek announced this week, describing the end of Luca Guercilena's time in charge as "not a literal dagger in the back, but it remains cowardly".

Speaking in his weekly Het Nieuwsblad column, Lefevere focused on the German team's overhaul, which was revealed earlier this week, with longstanding General Manager Guercilena – whom he worked with at Mapei back in the 90s – departing after 16 years, and former Tour de France winner Andy Schleck replacing him as CEO.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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