'I found the rhythm again' - Remco Evenepoel turns attention to Tour de France preparations after Romandie test

'I am delighted with my performance, and especially with the feeling I had in my shoulder' says time trial world champion and double Olympic champion

Remco Evenepoel is satisfied with his comeback to competition after recovering from an off-season training crash and a late start to the season, stating that he has found his rhythm through racing the Ardennes Classics and the recent Tour de Romandie, as he now looks toward his targets at the Tour de France in July.

“I can look back on these last couple of weeks with satisfaction. I took two wins since returning to competition and found the rhythm again," Evenepoel said. 

