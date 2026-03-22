'It's time to win one again' – Remco Evenepoel escapes the Mount Teide snow to chase first WorldTour stage race win in three years at Volta a Catalunya

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'The aim is to stay as close to Vingegaard as possible in the general classification and win as many stages as possible' says Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leader

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe&#039;s Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel looks on before the sixth stage of the UAE Tour cycling event from al-Ain Museum to Jebel Hafeet in Abu Dhabi on February 21, 2026. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP)
Remco Evenepoel is among the favourites for success as he returns to the Volta a Catalunya for the first time since 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) made it away from the snow of Mount Teide and was in Catalonia ahead of his return to the Volta a Catalunya on Monday.

The Belgian hasn't taken part in the WorldTour stage race since 2023, where he won two stages and finished runner-up to Primož Roglič. He now has a chance to replicate that strong showing – against the likes of Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) – after escaping the bad weather in Tenerife.

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Evenepoel, who this season has seven wins across the Mallorca Challenge, Volta Comunitat Valenciana and UAE Tour, has spent the best part of a month working on Teide in preparation for Catalunya and the Ardennes Classics. He told Het Laatste Nieuws that everything has gone to plan – barring that brief trouble with the snow.

He has plenty of major triumphs among his 73 wins, though he hasn't won a WorldTour stage race since the 2023 UAE Tour. Previous wins include the 2020 Tour de Pologne and, of course, the 2022 Vuelta a España.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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