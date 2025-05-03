'I still have a lot of work to do' - Remco Evenepoel distanced on Tour de Romandie's Thyon 2000 but on upward trajectory for Tour de France

'I just have to give the maximum tomorrow to gain some time back' World and Olympic champion looks ahead to Tour de Romandie finale time trial on Sunday

Remco Evenepoel is interviewed after competing in the fourth stage of the Tour of Romandie
Remco Evenepoel is interviewed after competing in the fourth stage of the Tour of Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel is still finding his top form following an off-season training crash and a late start to the season. Currently racing at the Tour de Romandie, his first stage race of the year, the double Olympic champion has shown encouraging progress with several top-10 finishes but admitted that, when it comes to climbing, he had "a lot of work to do" in his revised build-up to the Tour de France.

"It was OK. I still have a lot of work to do, but it was OK. We couldn't hold the pace, I think, halfway up the climb somewhere, and then we tried to do our own pace," Evenepoel explained his performance following stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie that finished atop Thyon 2000, where he was supporting his Soudal-QuickStep teammate Junior Lecerf.

