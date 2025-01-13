Shoulder nerve damage means Remco Evenepoel could be out for longer than expected

Belgian reveals prolonged issue after December training crash as he wins fourth Belgian Sportsman of the Year award

Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel has suffered another setback in his ongoing recovery from injury after revealing that nerve damage in his shoulder forced him to postpone a return to on-bike training.

After being named Belgian Sportsman of the Year for the fourth time in his career, the third most among male athletes behind Eddy Merckx and Stefan Everts, Evenepoel shed light on the nerve issue which "causes a 'dead' feeling in that shoulder."

