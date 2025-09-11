'I felt safe' - Heightened security sees shortened Vuelta a España time trial stage run normally with no major incidents

Pro-Palestine protests take place, but only two arrests in the stage won by Filippo Ganna

Pro-Palestinians protesters wave Palestinian flags as Team Israel Premier Tech&#039;s Israeli rider Nadav Raisberg competes during the 18th stage of the Vuelta a Espana, a 26 km race against the clock between Valladolid and Valladolid, on September 11, 2025. (Photo by Miguel RIOPA / AFP)
Israeli rider Nadav Raisberg races past protesters demonstrating against Israel's war in Gaza (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I felt safe, there was no moment when I felt in danger,” was how Jonas Vingegaard summed up his experiences in stage 18 of the Vuelta a España, where heightened security and a considerably shortened time trial distance saw pro-Palestine protests take place, but without any major incidents.

More than 450 police were drafted in for the shortened time trial through the streets of Valladolid. The 12.2-kilometre route was almost completely barricaded off in anticipation of possible repeat disturbances, similar to those at the ends of stages 11 and 16, where protesters had caused the race to be partly suspended.

The dire situation has increased the urgency of protests in Spain and around the world, leading to two stages of the Vuelta a España being shortened, and worries that further stages would be impacted. Organisers shortened the time trial to allow for tighter security, which appears to have worked.

Overall contender João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was one of the riders who perhaps suffered the most from the time trial being shortened, given he managed to gain 10 seconds on Vingegaard in such a short course. Team manager Joxean Fernández Matxin recognised that Almeida had been put at a disadvantage, but told El País that "Everything to do with safety is good. They are looking for the common good."

Israel-Premier Tech had tomatoes and paint thrown at race vehicles overnight, El País reported, but after a special police escort guided the team convoy from their hotel to the time trial location to prepare for the race, there were no further direct incidents.

"I don't pay attention because I'm not involved, I'm not in the riders group" - of team representatives for the race - “Damien [Howsen, teammate] does all that," Pidcock said. "I keep focused on what's important."

