Gilbert still dominant at top of UCI WorldTour rankings
Points set for Giro d'Italia shake-up
Following his phenomenal performance in the Ardennes Classics, Philippe Gilbert has retained his status as the world's No. 1 rider. The Belgian became the first rider ever to win the Brabantse Pijl, Amstel Gold Race, Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège in a single season.
Meantime, Australia's Cadel Evans is now ranked third, behind Fabian Cancellara, following his overall win at the Tour of Romandie.
The next three weeks of racing will see no less than 1596 points distributed so there should be some big changes to the current standings. Should Italian Michele Scarponi climb onto the podium at the Giro d'Italia, he should dethrone Gilbert. Meantime, the other threat that looms large is Albert o Contador should he achieve similar results in the year's first grand tour.
In the nations classification Belgium does not score a point but still retains the leadership. Australia has narrowed the gap but it is especially Italy and Spain that are most threatening with the Giro to come. France is still the ninth but Great Britain's Mark Cavendish and Co is on its heels.
HTC-Highroad retains its lead in the teams rankings thanks to the strong performance of Tony Martin, Marco Pinotti at the Tour of Romandie.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|356
|pts
|2
|Fabian Cancellara Sui) Leopard Trek
|236
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|232
|4
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|203
|5
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|202
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|202
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|197
|8
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel
|163
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|156
|10
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|146
|11
|Chris Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|143
|12
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|140
|13
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|127
|14
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky ProCycling
|107
|16
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|106
|17
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervélo
|106
|18
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|102
|19
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|100
|20
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|100
|21
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervélo
|100
|22
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|94
|23
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas
|92
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas
|91
|25
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|26
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky ProCycling
|89
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|80
|28
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|78
|29
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky ProCycling
|75
|30
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervélo
|72
|31
|Andy Schleck (Schleck) Leopard Trek
|72
|32
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank
|70
|33
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|70
|34
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|60
|35
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|60
|36
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervélo
|60
|37
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|60
|38
|Grégory Rast (Sui) Team RadioShack
|60
|39
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|54
|40
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|52
|41
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky ProCycling
|51
|42
|Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|50
|43
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|50
|44
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|50
|45
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|46
|Bernhard Eisel (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|44
|47
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|41
|48
|Christophe Jean Peraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|41
|49
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|41
|50
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belgium
|750
|pts
|2
|Australia
|662
|3
|Spain
|596
|4
|Italy
|587
|5
|Germany
|484
|6
|Netherlands
|368
|7
|Switzerland
|296
|8
|United States
|276
|9
|France
|178
|10
|Great Britain
|174
|11
|Luxembourg
|166
|12
|Kazakhstan
|146
|13
|Denmark
|132
|14
|Colombia
|107
|15
|Ireland
|72
|16
|Czech Republic
|61
|17
|Russia
|60
|18
|Slovenia
|60
|19
|Austria
|44
|20
|Portugal
|44
|21
|Norway
|20
|22
|Belarus
|12
|23
|Canada
|12
|24
|New Zealand
|11
|25
|Argentina
|9
|26
|Latvia
|6
|27
|Sweden
|4
|28
|Ukraine
|4
|29
|Slovakia
|2
|30
|Costa Rica
|1
|31
|Poland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC-HighRoad
|596
|pts
|2
|Leopard Trek
|503
|3
|Team RadioShack
|495
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|459
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|416
|6
|Rabobank
|398
|7
|Team Garmin-Cervélo
|358
|8
|Sky ProCycling
|333
|9
|Movistar Team
|299
|10
|Saxo Bank-SunGard
|262
|11
|Lampre-ISD
|260
|12
|Team Katusha
|243
|13
|Quick Step
|234
|14
|Pro Team Astana
|224
|15
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|201
|16
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|188
|17
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|106
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|74
