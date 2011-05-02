Gilbert still dominant at top of UCI WorldTour rankings

Image 1 of 3 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates on crossing the line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Flèche Wallone: Philippe Gilbert had ample time to savour his win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Philippe Gilbert goes on the offensive on the Saint-Nicholas. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Following his phenomenal performance in the Ardennes Classics, Philippe Gilbert has retained his status as the world's No. 1 rider. The Belgian became the first rider ever to win the Brabantse Pijl, Amstel Gold Race, Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège in a single season.

Meantime, Australia's Cadel Evans is now ranked third, behind Fabian Cancellara, following his overall win at the Tour of Romandie.

The next three weeks of racing will see no less than 1596 points distributed so there should be some big changes to the current standings. Should Italian Michele Scarponi climb onto the podium at the Giro d'Italia, he should dethrone Gilbert. Meantime, the other threat that looms large is Albert o Contador should he achieve similar results in the year's first grand tour.

In the nations classification Belgium does not score a point but still retains the leadership. Australia has narrowed the gap but it is especially Italy and Spain that are most threatening with the Giro to come. France is still the ninth but Great Britain's Mark Cavendish and Co is on its heels.

HTC-Highroad retains its lead in the teams rankings thanks to the strong performance of Tony Martin, Marco Pinotti at the Tour of Romandie.



Results

World Rankings as of May 1, 2011 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 356 pts 2 Fabian Cancellara Sui) Leopard Trek 236 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 232 4 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 203 5 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 202 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-ISD 202 7 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 197 8 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel 163 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 156 10 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 146 11 Chris Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 143 12 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 140 13 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 127 14 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 110 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky ProCycling 107 16 Alberto Contador (Spa) Saxo Bank-SunGard 106 17 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervélo 106 18 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 102 19 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 100 20 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank-SunGard 100 21 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervélo 100 22 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 94 23 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas 92 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas 91 25 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar Team 90 26 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky ProCycling 89 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 80 28 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 78 29 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky ProCycling 75 30 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervélo 72 31 Andy Schleck (Schleck) Leopard Trek 72 32 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank 70 33 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 70 34 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 60 35 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 60 36 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervélo 60 37 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 60 38 Grégory Rast (Sui) Team RadioShack 60 39 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 54 40 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 52 41 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky ProCycling 51 42 Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 50 43 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 50 44 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 50 45 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 46 46 Bernhard Eisel (Aus) HTC-Highroad 44 47 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 41 48 Christophe Jean Peraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 41 49 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard 41 50 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 40

Nations # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belgium 750 pts 2 Australia 662 3 Spain 596 4 Italy 587 5 Germany 484 6 Netherlands 368 7 Switzerland 296 8 United States 276 9 France 178 10 Great Britain 174 11 Luxembourg 166 12 Kazakhstan 146 13 Denmark 132 14 Colombia 107 15 Ireland 72 16 Czech Republic 61 17 Russia 60 18 Slovenia 60 19 Austria 44 20 Portugal 44 21 Norway 20 22 Belarus 12 23 Canada 12 24 New Zealand 11 25 Argentina 9 26 Latvia 6 27 Sweden 4 28 Ukraine 4 29 Slovakia 2 30 Costa Rica 1 31 Poland 1