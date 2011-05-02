Trending

Gilbert still dominant at top of UCI WorldTour rankings

Points set for Giro d'Italia shake-up

Image 1 of 3

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates on crossing the line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Flèche Wallone: Philippe Gilbert had ample time to savour his win.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Philippe Gilbert goes on the offensive on the Saint-Nicholas.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Following his phenomenal performance in the Ardennes Classics, Philippe Gilbert has retained his status as the world's No. 1 rider. The Belgian became the first rider ever to win the Brabantse Pijl, Amstel Gold Race, Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège in a single season.

Meantime, Australia's Cadel Evans is now ranked third, behind Fabian Cancellara, following his overall win at the Tour of Romandie.
The next three weeks of racing will see no less than 1596 points distributed so there should be some big changes to the current standings. Should Italian Michele Scarponi climb onto the podium at the Giro d'Italia, he should dethrone Gilbert. Meantime, the other threat that looms large is Albert o Contador should he achieve similar results in the year's first grand tour.

In the nations classification Belgium does not score a point but still retains the leadership. Australia has narrowed the gap but it is especially Italy and Spain that are most threatening with the Giro to come. France is still the ninth but Great Britain's Mark Cavendish and Co is on its heels.

HTC-Highroad retains its lead in the teams rankings thanks to the strong performance of Tony Martin, Marco Pinotti at the Tour of Romandie.

Results

World Rankings as of May 1, 2011
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto356pts
2Fabian Cancellara Sui) Leopard Trek236
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team232
4Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad203
5Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack202
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-ISD202
7Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad197
8Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel163
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank156
10Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana146
11Chris Horner (USA) Team RadioShack143
12Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step140
13Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha127
14Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team110
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky ProCycling107
16Alberto Contador (Spa) Saxo Bank-SunGard106
17Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervélo106
18Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad102
19Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team100
20Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank-SunGard100
21Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervélo100
22Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek94
23Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas92
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas91
25Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar Team90
26Ben Swift (GBr) Sky ProCycling89
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step80
28André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto78
29Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky ProCycling75
30Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervélo72
31Andy Schleck (Schleck) Leopard Trek72
32Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank70
33Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank70
34Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek60
35Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack60
36Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervélo60
37Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana60
38Grégory Rast (Sui) Team RadioShack60
39Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM54
40Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank52
41Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky ProCycling51
42Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad50
43Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank50
44Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha50
45Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team46
46Bernhard Eisel (Aus) HTC-Highroad44
47Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek41
48Christophe Jean Peraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale41
49Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank-SunGard41
50George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team40

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belgium750pts
2Australia662
3Spain596
4Italy587
5Germany484
6Netherlands368
7Switzerland296
8United States276
9France178
10Great Britain174
11Luxembourg166
12Kazakhstan146
13Denmark132
14Colombia107
15Ireland72
16Czech Republic61
17Russia60
18Slovenia60
19Austria44
20Portugal44
21Norway20
22Belarus12
23Canada12
24New Zealand11
25Argentina9
26Latvia6
27Sweden4
28Ukraine4
29Slovakia2
30Costa Rica1
31Poland1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC-HighRoad596pts
2Leopard Trek503
3Team RadioShack495
4Omega Pharma-Lotto459
5BMC Racing Team416
6Rabobank398
7Team Garmin-Cervélo358
8Sky ProCycling333
9Movistar Team299
10Saxo Bank-SunGard262
11Lampre-ISD260
12Team Katusha243
13Quick Step234
14Pro Team Astana224
15Euskaltel-Euskadi201
16Liquigas-Cannondale188
17Ag2r La Mondiale106
18Vacansoleil-DCM74