Gilbert goes top of WorldTour standings

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates on crossing the line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) leads Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) at Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) has moved to the top of the WorldTour rankings at the end of a week that saw him complete the hat-trick of Ardennes Classic victories.

The Belgian’s wins at Amstel Gold, Flèche Wallone and Liège-Bastogne-Liège mean that he enjoys a commanding lead at head of the standings, 120 points clear of his nearest challenger and previous number one Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek).

Gilbert’s recent haul also sees Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad), Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) all move down one spot.

Elsewhere in the individual standings, last year’s number one Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) moves from 27th to 11th place, although the onset at allergies at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday dented his chances of moving up still further.

While the Schleck brothers failed to make their numbers count against Gilbert in the finale of La Doyenne, their efforts were enough to see their Leopard Trek squad go top of the team rankings, with a 38-point buffer over previous leader RadioShack. Gilbert’s spate of wins has also propelled Omega Pharma-Lotto up five places to third.

The nation standings remain largely unchanged after the Ardennes, with Gilbert’s success further cementing Belgium’s number one ranking ahead of Australia. The Schleck’s efforts move Luxembourg up 16 places, knocking Great Britain into 11th place.

Countries seeking a full complement of 9 riders at the world championships must be in the top 10 of the standings on August 15th.

WorldTour standings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto356pts
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek236
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad203
4Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack202
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD202
6Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi163
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team156
8Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack143
9Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team140
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team128
11Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team127
12Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad114
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling107
14Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo106
15Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard106
16Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard100
17Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo100
18Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team100
19Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek94
20Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale92
21Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale91
22Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team90
23Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling82
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team80
25André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto78
26Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling74
27Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek72
28Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo72
29Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team70
30Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team70
31Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana68
32Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek60
33Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo60
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana60
35Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team60
36Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack60
37Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team54
38Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team52
39Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling51
40Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad50
41Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team50
42Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team50
43Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team46
44Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad44
45Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad42
46Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek41
47Chris Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard41
48Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale41
49George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team40
50Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team40
51David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team31
52Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team30
53Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi30
54Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale30
55Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack30
56Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack30
57Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team26
58Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD26
59Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto22
60Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack22
61Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team21
62Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale20
63Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
64Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
65Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14
66Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team Radioshack13
67Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
68Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
69Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling11
70Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack10
71Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team10
72Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale10
73Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling10
74Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
75Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana10
76Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team10
77Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team10
78Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard9
79Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
80Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana7
81Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Radioshack7
82Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
83Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team6
84Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
85Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad6
86Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
87Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
88Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek4
89Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling4
90Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
91Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4
92Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
93Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
94Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek4
95Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team4
96Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2
97Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team2
98John Gadret (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale2
99Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
100Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2
101Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
102Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
103Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2
104Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team2
105Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad2
106Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
107Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
108Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
109Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
110Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale1
111Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
112Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
113Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
114Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
115Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1
116Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
117Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
118Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
119Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling1
120Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
121Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad1
122Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leopard Trek503pts
2Team Radioshack465
3Omega Pharma-Lotto459
4HTC-Highroad453
5Rabobank Cycling Team398
6Team Garmin-Cervelo358
7Sky Procycling325
8BMC Racing Team308
9Saxo Bank Sungard258
10Lampre - ISD253
11Movistar Team248
12Quickstep Cycling Team234
13Katusha Team221
14Euskaltel-Euskadi195
15Liquigas-Cannondale188
16Pro Team Astana145
17Ag2r La Mondiale103
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team74

Nation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belgium750pts
2Australia558
3Spain546
4Italy545
5Germany401
6Netherlands342
7Switzerland296
8United States266
9France178
10Luxembourg166
11Great Britain161
12Denmark132
13Colombia107
14Ireland72
15Kazakhstan68
16Czech Republic61
17Austria44
18Portugal43
19Russia34
20Slovenia30
21Norway20
22Canada12
23New Zealand11
24Belarus10
25Argentina9
26Latvia6
27Sweden4
28Slovakia2
29Poland1
30Costa Rica1

 