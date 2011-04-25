Gilbert goes top of WorldTour standings

Image 1 of 2 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates on crossing the line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) leads Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) at Liege-Bastogne-Liege. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) has moved to the top of the WorldTour rankings at the end of a week that saw him complete the hat-trick of Ardennes Classic victories.

The Belgian’s wins at Amstel Gold, Flèche Wallone and Liège-Bastogne-Liège mean that he enjoys a commanding lead at head of the standings, 120 points clear of his nearest challenger and previous number one Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek).

Gilbert’s recent haul also sees Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad), Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) all move down one spot.

Elsewhere in the individual standings, last year’s number one Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) moves from 27th to 11th place, although the onset at allergies at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday dented his chances of moving up still further.

While the Schleck brothers failed to make their numbers count against Gilbert in the finale of La Doyenne, their efforts were enough to see their Leopard Trek squad go top of the team rankings, with a 38-point buffer over previous leader RadioShack. Gilbert’s spate of wins has also propelled Omega Pharma-Lotto up five places to third.

The nation standings remain largely unchanged after the Ardennes, with Gilbert’s success further cementing Belgium’s number one ranking ahead of Australia. The Schleck’s efforts move Luxembourg up 16 places, knocking Great Britain into 11th place.

Countries seeking a full complement of 9 riders at the world championships must be in the top 10 of the standings on August 15th.



WorldTour standings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 356 pts 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 236 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 203 4 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 202 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 202 6 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 163 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 156 8 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 143 9 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 140 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 128 11 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 127 12 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 114 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 107 14 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 15 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 106 16 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 100 17 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 100 18 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 100 19 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 94 20 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 92 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 22 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 90 23 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 82 24 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 80 25 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 78 26 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 74 27 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 72 28 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 72 29 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 30 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 31 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 68 32 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 60 33 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 60 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 60 35 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 60 36 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 60 37 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 38 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 39 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 51 40 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 50 41 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 42 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 50 43 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 46 44 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 44 45 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 42 46 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 41 47 Chris Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 41 48 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 41 49 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 50 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 51 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 31 52 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 30 53 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 54 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 30 55 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 30 56 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 30 57 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 58 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 59 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 60 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 22 61 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 21 62 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 20 63 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 64 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 65 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 66 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team Radioshack 13 67 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 68 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 69 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 11 70 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 10 71 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 10 72 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 10 73 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 10 74 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 75 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 10 76 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 77 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 10 78 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 79 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 80 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 7 81 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Radioshack 7 82 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 83 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 84 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 85 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 6 86 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 87 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 88 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 4 89 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 90 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 91 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 92 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 93 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 94 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 95 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 96 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 97 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 2 98 John Gadret (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 2 99 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 100 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 101 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 102 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 103 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 104 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 105 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2 106 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 107 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 108 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 109 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 110 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 1 111 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 112 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 113 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 114 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 115 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1 116 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 117 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 118 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 119 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 120 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 121 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 1 122 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leopard Trek 503 pts 2 Team Radioshack 465 3 Omega Pharma-Lotto 459 4 HTC-Highroad 453 5 Rabobank Cycling Team 398 6 Team Garmin-Cervelo 358 7 Sky Procycling 325 8 BMC Racing Team 308 9 Saxo Bank Sungard 258 10 Lampre - ISD 253 11 Movistar Team 248 12 Quickstep Cycling Team 234 13 Katusha Team 221 14 Euskaltel-Euskadi 195 15 Liquigas-Cannondale 188 16 Pro Team Astana 145 17 Ag2r La Mondiale 103 18 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 74