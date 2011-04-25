Gilbert goes top of WorldTour standings
Leopard Trek move ahead of RadioShack in team ranking
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) has moved to the top of the WorldTour rankings at the end of a week that saw him complete the hat-trick of Ardennes Classic victories.
The Belgian’s wins at Amstel Gold, Flèche Wallone and Liège-Bastogne-Liège mean that he enjoys a commanding lead at head of the standings, 120 points clear of his nearest challenger and previous number one Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek).
Gilbert’s recent haul also sees Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad), Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) all move down one spot.
Elsewhere in the individual standings, last year’s number one Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) moves from 27th to 11th place, although the onset at allergies at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday dented his chances of moving up still further.
While the Schleck brothers failed to make their numbers count against Gilbert in the finale of La Doyenne, their efforts were enough to see their Leopard Trek squad go top of the team rankings, with a 38-point buffer over previous leader RadioShack. Gilbert’s spate of wins has also propelled Omega Pharma-Lotto up five places to third.
The nation standings remain largely unchanged after the Ardennes, with Gilbert’s success further cementing Belgium’s number one ranking ahead of Australia. The Schleck’s efforts move Luxembourg up 16 places, knocking Great Britain into 11th place.
Countries seeking a full complement of 9 riders at the world championships must be in the top 10 of the standings on August 15th.
WorldTour standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|356
|pts
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|236
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|203
|4
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|202
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|202
|6
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|163
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|156
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|143
|9
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|140
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|128
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|127
|12
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|114
|13
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|107
|14
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|15
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|106
|16
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|100
|17
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|100
|18
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|100
|19
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|94
|20
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|92
|21
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|91
|22
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|23
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|82
|24
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|25
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|78
|26
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|74
|27
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|72
|28
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|72
|29
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|30
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|31
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|68
|32
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|60
|33
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|60
|34
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|60
|35
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|36
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|60
|37
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|38
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|39
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|51
|40
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|50
|41
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|42
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|50
|43
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|44
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|44
|45
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|42
|46
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|41
|47
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|41
|48
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|41
|49
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|50
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40
|51
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|52
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|30
|53
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|54
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|30
|55
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|30
|56
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|30
|57
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|58
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|59
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|60
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|22
|61
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|62
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|20
|63
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|64
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|65
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|66
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team Radioshack
|13
|67
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|68
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|69
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|11
|70
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|10
|71
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|10
|72
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|10
|73
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|10
|74
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|75
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|10
|76
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|77
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|10
|78
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|79
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|80
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|7
|81
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Radioshack
|7
|82
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|83
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|84
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|85
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|6
|86
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|87
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|88
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|4
|89
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|90
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|91
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|92
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|93
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|94
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|95
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|96
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|97
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|2
|98
|John Gadret (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|2
|99
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|100
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|101
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|102
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|103
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|104
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|105
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2
|106
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|107
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|108
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|109
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|110
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|1
|111
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|112
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|113
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|114
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|115
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|116
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|117
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|118
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|119
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|120
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|121
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|1
|122
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leopard Trek
|503
|pts
|2
|Team Radioshack
|465
|3
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|459
|4
|HTC-Highroad
|453
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|398
|6
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|358
|7
|Sky Procycling
|325
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|308
|9
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|258
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|253
|11
|Movistar Team
|248
|12
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|234
|13
|Katusha Team
|221
|14
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|195
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|188
|16
|Pro Team Astana
|145
|17
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|103
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|74
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belgium
|750
|pts
|2
|Australia
|558
|3
|Spain
|546
|4
|Italy
|545
|5
|Germany
|401
|6
|Netherlands
|342
|7
|Switzerland
|296
|8
|United States
|266
|9
|France
|178
|10
|Luxembourg
|166
|11
|Great Britain
|161
|12
|Denmark
|132
|13
|Colombia
|107
|14
|Ireland
|72
|15
|Kazakhstan
|68
|16
|Czech Republic
|61
|17
|Austria
|44
|18
|Portugal
|43
|19
|Russia
|34
|20
|Slovenia
|30
|21
|Norway
|20
|22
|Canada
|12
|23
|New Zealand
|11
|24
|Belarus
|10
|25
|Argentina
|9
|26
|Latvia
|6
|27
|Sweden
|4
|28
|Slovakia
|2
|29
|Poland
|1
|30
|Costa Rica
|1
