Recommended reading

The snakes and ladders game of the 2025 Giro d'Italia GC challengers - Philippa York analysis

By published

The ultramountainous third week of the Giro d'Italia is about to begin, but the race has already seen some major, unexpected developments

2025 Giro d&#039;Italia: race leader Isaac del Toro (1-L) and Primoz Roglič (4-L) during stage 15
2025 Giro d'Italia: race leader Isaac del Toro (1-L) and Primoz Roglič (4-L) during stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s an innocuous board game, Snakes and Ladders, there’s no strategy or sense to it. One moment life is good and all the throws of the dice are upwards, the next a slippery snake intervenes and you’re back where you started. 

For the second week of the 108th Giro d’Italia the game of serpenti e scale has been the perfect metaphor. There’s been the time trial during which Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) lost some of his lead to rivals Primoz Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG). That was expected but not to the margin ceded and therefore the GC game looked to be warming up again. It was a short step up for his UAE team-mate Ayuso and a more decisive leap for the 2023 winner Roglič. With the latter’s deficit to the race leader halved, Roglič was looking forward to a few uneventful stages, ending with a weekend visit to Slovenia and then a few mountains where he could observe who was ready for the third week.

Reassured by the TT result, experience would have been saying -  stay calm, don’t squander energy and remain patient because the biggest gains lie ahead. When the UAE duo were squabbling over bonus seconds here, there and everywhere he stayed well out of the way, rarely getting involved unless he had to and there was a sense that the Red Bull leader knew each sprint or acceleration his competitors produced would come back to bite them later on. From the outside every thing seemed in order, the plan to wait for the crucial final six days of racing appeared to be a wise choice but -  and there always seems to be one with Primoz Roglič -  he ended up on his butt. Again.

Philippa York
Philippa York

Philippa York is a long-standing Cyclingnews contributor, providing expert racing analysis. As one of the early British racers to take the plunge and relocate to France with the famed ACBB club in the 1980's, she was the inspiration for a generation of racing cyclists – and cycling fans – from the UK.

The Glaswegian gained a contract with Peugeot in 1980, making her Tour de France debut in 1983 and taking a solo win in Bagnères-de-Luchon in the Pyrenees, the mountain range which would prove a happy hunting ground throughout her Tour career. 

The following year's race would prove to be one of her finest seasons, becoming the first rider from the UK to win the polka dot jersey at the Tour, whilst also becoming Britain's highest-ever placed GC finisher with 4th spot. 

She finished runner-up at the Vuelta a España in 1985 and 1986, to Pedro Delgado and Álvaro Pino respectively, and at the Giro d'Italia in 1987. Stage race victories include the Volta a Catalunya (1985), Tour of Britain (1989) and Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré (1990). York retired from professional cycling as reigning British champion following the collapse of Le Groupement in 1995. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.