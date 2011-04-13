Image 1 of 43 The Brabantse Pijl podium: Bjorn Leukemans, Philippe Gilbert and Anthony Geslin (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 43 Luis León Sánchez (Rabobank) rolls in after a hard day. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 43 Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 43 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium at Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 43 Anthony Geslin (FDJ) claims the final podium spot. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 43 Anthony Geslin topped Johnny Hoogerland for third. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 43 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 43 Bram Tankink (Rabobank) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil DCM) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 43 Bjorn Leukemans leads Philippe Gilbert in the finale. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 43 Leukemans and Gilbert were the strongest two in the race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 43 Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 43 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) shadows Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil DCM) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 43 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 43 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 43 Devolder leads the peloton across the line in the closing circuit. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 43 Philippe Gilbert pushes the pace in the breakaway. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 43 Champagne! (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 43 Caleb Fairly (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 43 The 2011 UnitedHealthcare team at Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 43 UnitedHealthcare gets ready (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 43 David Veillieux (Europcar) at the start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 43 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) with his big trophy (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 43 Anthony Geslin (FDJ) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 43 Bjorn Leukemans on the podium, still sporting some Paris-Roubaix road rash (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 43 Podium kisses for Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 43 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 43 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) happy on the Brabantse Pijl podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 43 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 43 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) outsprinted Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil DCM) quite handily. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 30 of 43 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) showed he is on fine form ahead of the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 31 of 43 Jan Tratnik (Quick Step) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 32 of 43 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil DCM) attacked from the gun (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 33 of 43 Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil) shows his prowess on the cobbles (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 34 of 43 Gilbert closed the gap to the leaders on the Hertstraat (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 35 of 43 Philippe Gilbert takes the smoother part of the cobbled road. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 36 of 43 Kenny De Haes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was part of a lead group that was caught (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 37 of 43 Jurgen Van de Walle (Omega Pharma-Lotto) gest a push after a wheel change. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 38 of 43 Riders roll out through Leuven for the 51st edition of Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 39 of 43 The riders enjoyed a splendid morning for the start in Leuven. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 40 of 43 Philippe Gilbert gets the job done in Overijse. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 41 of 43 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) takes the win in Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 42 of 43 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) out-sprinted Leukemans to win Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 43 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) tops Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega-Pharma Lotto) won Brabantse Pijl in a two-man sprint for the line against Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM).

The two Belgians broke clear of a break containing on the final lap along the finishing circuit, dropping Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM), Bram Tankink (Rabobank), Romain Zingle (Cofidis), Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step) and former winner Anthony Geslin (FDJ) and stayed away until the finish, where on the long uphill drag up to the line Gilbert showed his class and his Ardennes form with a powerful sprint.

No early breakaway

While last year's winner Sébastien Rosseler (Radioshack) didn't start, the runner-up from 2010, Thomas De Gendt, showed he wasn't planning to use this day as a training ride. De Gendt attacked right after leaving the historical market when the flag went down. The Belgian, who performed excellently in this year's Paris-Nice, didn't make any distance though. For an hour a group with Kenny De Haes (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Julien El Fares (Cofidis), Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM), Thomas Bonnin (Skil-Shimano) and Andrea Pasqualon (Colnago-CSF Inox) made a gap of three minutes but eventually they were brought back by the Rabobank team.

Vacansoleil-DCM starts the finale

On the Ijskelderlaan – the tenth climb of the day - Vacansoleil-DCM closed the final metres on the leaders and on the steep Schavel with 65km to go Johnny Hoogerland attacked. Right after the first passage of the finish line, while climbing the Hagaard, five men closed the gap to Hoogerland: Bram Tankink (Rabobank), Romain Zingle (Cofidis), Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step), Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) and former winner Anthony Geslin (FDJ). Vacansoleil and the Quick-Step team put the hand brake on the peloton and the gap to the six quickly ran up to twenty seconds.

At the bottom of the next climb, the cobbled Hertstraat, Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) powered away from the peloton. After the first part on the cobbles he hopped on the pavement and continued his effort. Gilbert closed the gap to the leaders in no time. With another team present in front of the peloton it was clear the breakaway had every chance of going the distance. On the second lap of the finishing circuit they had 50 seconds on the peloton and one lap later the gap was up to 1:15.

The peloton got restless during the third of five laps and eventually a counter-attack from Jerome Pineau (Quick-Step) and Gianni Meersman (FDJ) got away. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) fell short in his effort to join the duo and from that moment on it was over for the peloton.

Leukemans and Gilbert attack the lead group

When starting the final lap the chasing duo were trailing the seven leaders by 1:11. But just before hitting the final lap Leukemans attacked the lead group and the Belgian was joined by compatriot Gilbert. Behind them Zingle was blown away and the four others were left chasing the two strongest men in the race.

The two Belgians survived until the line with Gilbert taking his first win on home soil since last July.

Full Results