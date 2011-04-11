Trending

Cancellara, RadioShack and Italy top UCI WorldTour rankings

Swiss rider uses consistent Classics performance to move to number one

Image 1 of 3

Defending Paris-Roubaix champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) recons key sections of the route.

Defending Paris-Roubaix champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) recons key sections of the route.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Andreas Klöden (Team RadioShack) topped the overall podium

Andreas Klöden (Team RadioShack) topped the overall podium
(Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)
Image 3 of 3

The RadioShack squad

The RadioShack squad
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabian Cancellara was unable to claim his desired victories in the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, but used his podium positions to claim the top of the International Cycling Union's WorldTour rankings. All three of the UCI rankings changed leaders, with Italy and Team RadioShack moving to the top of the nation and team rankings.

Related Articles

Klöden leads Paris-Nice 11 years after overall victory

Goss still tops UCI WorldTour rankings

Cancellara unconcerned by new cobbles at Paris-Roubaix

11 years on, Klöden takes his second win in Basque Country

Cancellara marked out of Paris-Roubaix

Cancellara (Leopard Trek) knocked previous leader Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad), who did not finish Paris-Roubaix, down to second place, and now leads with 236 points ahead of Goss' 203 points. While Cancellara has won only one stage of a WorldTour race (the Tirreno-Adriatico time trial), his consistent performance of second and third places in Milan-San Remo, Flanders and Roubaix was enough to give him the lead.

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack), who won the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, jumped from twelfth to third place. He is tied in points with Michele Scarponi of Lampre, who is now fourth.

Klöden and teammate Christopher Horner finished one-two in Pais Vasco, which moved RadioShack to the top of the team rankings, moving up from sixth place. Former leader HTC-Highroad is now seconds, only 12 points down. Rabobank dropped from second to third.

Even the national ranking changed this week. Australia had led the rankings all year, but gained no points this week, while Italy gained enough to hopscotch over them from second place. Australia is still second, and Belgium continues in third place.

The next WorldTour points will be awarded on Sunday, April 17, after the Amstel Gold Race, to be followed by the Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, as the peloton moves to the Ardennes Classics.

UCI WorldTour rankings
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek236pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad203
3Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack202
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD202
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team150
6Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack143
7Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team140
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team128
9Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad114
10Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi109
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard106
12Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo106
13Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo100
14Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard100
15Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team100
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto96
17Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale92
18Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team90
19Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling82
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team80
21André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto78
22Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling74
23Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo72
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale71
25Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team70
26Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team70
27Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek60
28Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo60
29Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack60
30Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team60
31Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling57
32Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team52
33Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad50
34Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team50
35Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team50
36Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team46
37Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad44
38Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad42
39Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale41
40George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team40
41David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team31
42Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
43Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team30
44Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack30
45Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack30
46Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana28
47Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD26
48Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack22
49Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team21
50Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
51Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
52Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
53Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14
54Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack13
55Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
56Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
57Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling11
58Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
59Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling10
60Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
61Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana10
62Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team10
63Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
64Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team10
65Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard9
66Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
67Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack7
68Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team7
69Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana7
70Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad6
71Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
72Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
73Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling4
74Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
75Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek4
76Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
77Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek4
78Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4
79Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
80Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team4
81Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team4
82Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
83Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2
84Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
85Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2
86Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
87Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek2
88Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
89Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2
90John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
91Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2
92Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team2
93Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team2
94Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad2
95Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
96Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
97Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
98Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
99Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
100Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1
101Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
102Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1
103Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek1
104Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
105Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling1
106Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
107Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
108Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
109Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
110Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling1
111Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
112Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
113Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad1
114Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1

Teams
1Team RadioShack465pts
2HTC-Highroad453
3Rabobank Cycling Team392
4Team Garmin-Cervelo358
5Leopard Trek308
6BMC Racing Team278
7Lampre - ISD253
8Movistar Team248
9Quickstep Cycling Team234
10Sky Procycling234
11Saxo Bank Sungard219
12Omega Pharma-Lotto178
13Liquigas-Cannondale168
14Euskaltel-Euskadi111
15AG2R La Mondiale103
16Katusha Team63
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team50
18Pro Team Astana45

Nations
1Italy525pts
2Australia517
3Belgium466
4Spain411
5Germany397
6Netherlands336
7Switzerland296
8United States266
9France178
10Great Britain161
11Ireland72
12Colombia57
13Denmark52
14Austria44
15Portugal43
16Slovenia30
17Kazakhstan28
18Norway20
19Canada12
20New Zealand11
21Belarus10
22Argentina9
23Latvia6
24Sweden4
25Russia4
26Slovakia2
27Luxembourg2
28Costa Rica1
29Poland1
30Czech Republic1