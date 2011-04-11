Cancellara, RadioShack and Italy top UCI WorldTour rankings

Image 1 of 3 Defending Paris-Roubaix champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) recons key sections of the route. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Andreas Klöden (Team RadioShack) topped the overall podium (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 3 of 3 The RadioShack squad (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabian Cancellara was unable to claim his desired victories in the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, but used his podium positions to claim the top of the International Cycling Union's WorldTour rankings. All three of the UCI rankings changed leaders, with Italy and Team RadioShack moving to the top of the nation and team rankings.

Cancellara (Leopard Trek) knocked previous leader Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad), who did not finish Paris-Roubaix, down to second place, and now leads with 236 points ahead of Goss' 203 points. While Cancellara has won only one stage of a WorldTour race (the Tirreno-Adriatico time trial), his consistent performance of second and third places in Milan-San Remo, Flanders and Roubaix was enough to give him the lead.

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack), who won the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, jumped from twelfth to third place. He is tied in points with Michele Scarponi of Lampre, who is now fourth.

Klöden and teammate Christopher Horner finished one-two in Pais Vasco, which moved RadioShack to the top of the team rankings, moving up from sixth place. Former leader HTC-Highroad is now seconds, only 12 points down. Rabobank dropped from second to third.

Even the national ranking changed this week. Australia had led the rankings all year, but gained no points this week, while Italy gained enough to hopscotch over them from second place. Australia is still second, and Belgium continues in third place.

The next WorldTour points will be awarded on Sunday, April 17, after the Amstel Gold Race, to be followed by the Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, as the peloton moves to the Ardennes Classics.

UCI WorldTour rankings 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 236 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 203 3 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 202 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 202 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 150 6 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 143 7 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 140 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 128 9 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 114 10 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 109 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 106 12 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 13 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 100 14 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 100 15 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 100 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 96 17 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 92 18 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 90 19 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 82 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 80 21 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 78 22 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 74 23 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 72 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 71 25 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 26 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 27 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 60 28 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 60 29 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 60 30 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 60 31 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 57 32 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 33 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 50 34 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 35 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 50 36 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 46 37 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 44 38 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 42 39 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 40 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 41 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 31 42 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 43 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 44 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 30 45 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 30 46 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 28 47 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 48 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 22 49 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 21 50 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 51 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 52 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 53 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 54 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 13 55 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 56 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 57 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 11 58 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 59 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 10 60 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 61 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 10 62 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 63 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 64 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 10 65 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 66 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 67 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 7 68 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 7 69 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 7 70 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 6 71 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 72 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 73 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 74 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 75 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 4 76 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 77 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 78 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 79 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 80 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 81 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 82 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 83 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 84 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 85 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 86 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 87 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 2 88 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 89 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 90 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 91 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 92 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 2 93 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 94 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2 95 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 96 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 97 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 98 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 99 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 100 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1 101 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 102 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 103 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 1 104 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 105 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 106 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 107 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 108 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 109 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 110 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 111 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 112 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 113 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 1 114 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1

Teams 1 Team RadioShack 465 pts 2 HTC-Highroad 453 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 392 4 Team Garmin-Cervelo 358 5 Leopard Trek 308 6 BMC Racing Team 278 7 Lampre - ISD 253 8 Movistar Team 248 9 Quickstep Cycling Team 234 10 Sky Procycling 234 11 Saxo Bank Sungard 219 12 Omega Pharma-Lotto 178 13 Liquigas-Cannondale 168 14 Euskaltel-Euskadi 111 15 AG2R La Mondiale 103 16 Katusha Team 63 17 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 18 Pro Team Astana 45