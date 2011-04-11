Cancellara, RadioShack and Italy top UCI WorldTour rankings
Swiss rider uses consistent Classics performance to move to number one
Fabian Cancellara was unable to claim his desired victories in the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, but used his podium positions to claim the top of the International Cycling Union's WorldTour rankings. All three of the UCI rankings changed leaders, with Italy and Team RadioShack moving to the top of the nation and team rankings.
Cancellara (Leopard Trek) knocked previous leader Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad), who did not finish Paris-Roubaix, down to second place, and now leads with 236 points ahead of Goss' 203 points. While Cancellara has won only one stage of a WorldTour race (the Tirreno-Adriatico time trial), his consistent performance of second and third places in Milan-San Remo, Flanders and Roubaix was enough to give him the lead.
Andreas Klöden (RadioShack), who won the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, jumped from twelfth to third place. He is tied in points with Michele Scarponi of Lampre, who is now fourth.
Klöden and teammate Christopher Horner finished one-two in Pais Vasco, which moved RadioShack to the top of the team rankings, moving up from sixth place. Former leader HTC-Highroad is now seconds, only 12 points down. Rabobank dropped from second to third.
Even the national ranking changed this week. Australia had led the rankings all year, but gained no points this week, while Italy gained enough to hopscotch over them from second place. Australia is still second, and Belgium continues in third place.
The next WorldTour points will be awarded on Sunday, April 17, after the Amstel Gold Race, to be followed by the Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, as the peloton moves to the Ardennes Classics.
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|236
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|203
|3
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|202
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|202
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|150
|6
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|143
|7
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|140
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|128
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|114
|10
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|109
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|106
|12
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|13
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|100
|14
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|100
|15
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|100
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|96
|17
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|92
|18
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|82
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|21
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|78
|22
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|74
|23
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|72
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|71
|25
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|26
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|27
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|60
|28
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|60
|29
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|60
|30
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|31
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|57
|32
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|33
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|50
|34
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|35
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|50
|36
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|37
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|44
|38
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|42
|39
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|40
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|41
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|42
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|43
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|44
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|30
|45
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|30
|46
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|28
|47
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|48
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|22
|49
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|50
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|51
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|52
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|53
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|54
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|13
|55
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|56
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|57
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|11
|58
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|59
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|10
|60
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|61
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|10
|62
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|63
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|64
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|10
|65
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|66
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|67
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|7
|68
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|69
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|7
|70
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|6
|71
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|72
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|73
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|74
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|75
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|4
|76
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|77
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|78
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|79
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|80
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|81
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|82
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|83
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|84
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|85
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|86
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|87
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|2
|88
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|89
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|90
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|91
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|92
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|2
|93
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|94
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2
|95
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|96
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|97
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|98
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|99
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|100
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|101
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|102
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|103
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|1
|104
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|105
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|106
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|107
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|108
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|109
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|110
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|111
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|112
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|113
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|1
|114
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|1
|Team RadioShack
|465
|pts
|2
|HTC-Highroad
|453
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|392
|4
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|358
|5
|Leopard Trek
|308
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|278
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|253
|8
|Movistar Team
|248
|9
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|234
|10
|Sky Procycling
|234
|11
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|219
|12
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|178
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|168
|14
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|111
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|16
|Katusha Team
|63
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|18
|Pro Team Astana
|45
|1
|Italy
|525
|pts
|2
|Australia
|517
|3
|Belgium
|466
|4
|Spain
|411
|5
|Germany
|397
|6
|Netherlands
|336
|7
|Switzerland
|296
|8
|United States
|266
|9
|France
|178
|10
|Great Britain
|161
|11
|Ireland
|72
|12
|Colombia
|57
|13
|Denmark
|52
|14
|Austria
|44
|15
|Portugal
|43
|16
|Slovenia
|30
|17
|Kazakhstan
|28
|18
|Norway
|20
|19
|Canada
|12
|20
|New Zealand
|11
|21
|Belarus
|10
|22
|Argentina
|9
|23
|Latvia
|6
|24
|Sweden
|4
|25
|Russia
|4
|26
|Slovakia
|2
|27
|Luxembourg
|2
|28
|Costa Rica
|1
|29
|Poland
|1
|30
|Czech Republic
|1
