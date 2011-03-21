Trending

Goss heads UCI WorldTour rankings after Milan-San Remo triumph

HTC-Highroad top team standings

Matt Goss prevails in the 2011 Milan-San Remo.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) is the first Australian to win Milan-San Remo.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi attacked on the Cipressa from the second chase group and would make contact with the first chase group prior to the Poggio.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matt Goss’ (HTC-Highroad) Milan-San Remo victory has seen him take a commanding lead at the head of the UCI WorldTour rankings. The Australian inherits the top spot from fellow countryman Cadel Evans (BMC) and teammate Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad), winners of Tirreno-Adriatico and Paris-Nice respectively.

Goss has been a hugely consistent performer in WorldTour events in 2011 and that regularity is reflected by the ample margin of his lead. As well as picking up 100 points for winning Milan-San Remo, Goss took stage wins the Santos Tour Down Under and Paris-Nice to bring his total to 203.

Michele Scarponi’s (Lampre-ISD) strong showings at Milan-San Remo and Tirreno-Adriatico see him move up to second in the standings, albeit 85 points behind Goss. Evans and Martin remained locked together in joint 3rd place, while Tour Down Under winner Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervélo) lies in 5th.

It looks as though Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) will be difficult to separate throughout the spring, and the duo head north for the cobbled classics level on 86 points apiece.

With WorldTour points up for grabs at both Gent-Wevelgem and the Volta a Catalunya in the next seven days, there may well be a significant shake up in the rankings in the coming week, but given his current form, Matt Goss has every reason to be confident of building on his lead in Belgium.

Goss’ HTC-Highroad squad have a healthy advantage at the top of the team standings, well clear of the early season’s other dominant force, Rabobank. BMC’s leaders Evans and Alessandro Ballan have contributed handsomely to their team’s third place in the standings, while RadioShack lie in 4th.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Quick Step remain the only of the eighteen ProTeams to have failed to pick up a single WorldTour ranking point so far in 2011, while Saxo Bank-SunGard’s reliance on Alberto Contador so far is reflected by its 17th place in the standings.

Not surprisingly, given the exploits of Goss, Evans and Meyer at WorldTour level, Australia stand top of the national rankings, ahead of Italy. Great Britain currently lie in 4th place, and will be hoping to maintain a position in the top ten in order to ensure that Mark Cavendish will have a full complement of support at the world championships in Copenhagen.

The top ten nations in the UCI WorldTour rankings on August 15 are entitled to field nine riders at the Worlds.

 

WorldTour rankings after Milan-San Remo

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad203pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD118
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team108
4Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad108
5Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo106
6Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack88
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek86
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto86
9Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling82
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team80
11Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling74
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale71
13Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team70
14Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale62
15Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team60
16Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi59
17Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team52
18Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team50
19Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team46
20Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale41
21Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad40
22André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto38
23Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack30
24Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack30
25Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD26
26Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale20
27Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack20
28Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
29Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling11
30Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
31Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana10
32Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
33Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
34Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard9
35Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
36Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack7
37Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana7
38Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
39Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
40Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
41Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek4
42Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
43Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
44Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
45Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team4
46Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2
47Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2
48Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad2
49Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team2
50Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
51Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
52Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
53Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2
54Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling2
55Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team2
56Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
57Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
58Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1
59Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
60Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
61Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1
62Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1
63Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
64Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling1
65Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling1
66David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1
67Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC-Highroad354pts
2Rabobank Cycling Team216
3BMC Racing Team178
4Team Radioshack175
5Sky Procycling173
6Lampre - ISD155
7Liquigas-Cannondale138
8Omega Pharma-Lotto126
9Team Garmin-Cervelo125
10Leopard Trek94
11Ag2R La Mondiale61
12Euskaltel-Euskadi59
13Katusha Team56
14Movistar Team50
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
16Pro Team Astana17
17Saxo Bank Sungard11

Nation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia497pts
2Italy361
3Germany236
4Great Britain157
5Netherlands150
6Belgium113
7Spain108
8Switzerland86
9France69
10Portugal30
11Slovenia30
12United States30
13New Zealand11
14Argentina9
15Sweden4
16Russia4
17Slovakia2
18Colombia2
19Costa Rica1