Goss heads UCI WorldTour rankings after Milan-San Remo triumph
HTC-Highroad top team standings
Matt Goss’ (HTC-Highroad) Milan-San Remo victory has seen him take a commanding lead at the head of the UCI WorldTour rankings. The Australian inherits the top spot from fellow countryman Cadel Evans (BMC) and teammate Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad), winners of Tirreno-Adriatico and Paris-Nice respectively.
Goss has been a hugely consistent performer in WorldTour events in 2011 and that regularity is reflected by the ample margin of his lead. As well as picking up 100 points for winning Milan-San Remo, Goss took stage wins the Santos Tour Down Under and Paris-Nice to bring his total to 203.
Michele Scarponi’s (Lampre-ISD) strong showings at Milan-San Remo and Tirreno-Adriatico see him move up to second in the standings, albeit 85 points behind Goss. Evans and Martin remained locked together in joint 3rd place, while Tour Down Under winner Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervélo) lies in 5th.
It looks as though Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) will be difficult to separate throughout the spring, and the duo head north for the cobbled classics level on 86 points apiece.
With WorldTour points up for grabs at both Gent-Wevelgem and the Volta a Catalunya in the next seven days, there may well be a significant shake up in the rankings in the coming week, but given his current form, Matt Goss has every reason to be confident of building on his lead in Belgium.
Goss’ HTC-Highroad squad have a healthy advantage at the top of the team standings, well clear of the early season’s other dominant force, Rabobank. BMC’s leaders Evans and Alessandro Ballan have contributed handsomely to their team’s third place in the standings, while RadioShack lie in 4th.
At the opposite end of the spectrum, Quick Step remain the only of the eighteen ProTeams to have failed to pick up a single WorldTour ranking point so far in 2011, while Saxo Bank-SunGard’s reliance on Alberto Contador so far is reflected by its 17th place in the standings.
Not surprisingly, given the exploits of Goss, Evans and Meyer at WorldTour level, Australia stand top of the national rankings, ahead of Italy. Great Britain currently lie in 4th place, and will be hoping to maintain a position in the top ten in order to ensure that Mark Cavendish will have a full complement of support at the world championships in Copenhagen.
The top ten nations in the UCI WorldTour rankings on August 15 are entitled to field nine riders at the Worlds.
WorldTour rankings after Milan-San Remo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|203
|pts
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|118
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|108
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|108
|5
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|6
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|88
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|86
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|86
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|82
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|80
|11
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|74
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|71
|13
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|14
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|15
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|60
|16
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|59
|17
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|18
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|50
|19
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|20
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|41
|21
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|40
|22
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|23
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|30
|24
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|30
|25
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|26
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|20
|27
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|20
|28
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|29
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|11
|30
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|31
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|10
|32
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|33
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|34
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|35
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|36
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|7
|37
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|7
|38
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|39
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|40
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|41
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|4
|42
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|43
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|44
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|45
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|46
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|47
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|48
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2
|49
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|2
|50
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|51
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|52
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|53
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|54
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|55
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|56
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|57
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|58
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|59
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|60
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|61
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|62
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|63
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|64
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|65
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|66
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|67
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|354
|pts
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|216
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|178
|4
|Team Radioshack
|175
|5
|Sky Procycling
|173
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|155
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|138
|8
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|126
|9
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|125
|10
|Leopard Trek
|94
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|61
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|59
|13
|Katusha Team
|56
|14
|Movistar Team
|50
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|16
|Pro Team Astana
|17
|17
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|497
|pts
|2
|Italy
|361
|3
|Germany
|236
|4
|Great Britain
|157
|5
|Netherlands
|150
|6
|Belgium
|113
|7
|Spain
|108
|8
|Switzerland
|86
|9
|France
|69
|10
|Portugal
|30
|11
|Slovenia
|30
|12
|United States
|30
|13
|New Zealand
|11
|14
|Argentina
|9
|15
|Sweden
|4
|16
|Russia
|4
|17
|Slovakia
|2
|18
|Colombia
|2
|19
|Costa Rica
|1
