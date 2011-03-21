Goss heads UCI WorldTour rankings after Milan-San Remo triumph

Image 1 of 3 Matt Goss prevails in the 2011 Milan-San Remo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) is the first Australian to win Milan-San Remo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Michele Scarponi attacked on the Cipressa from the second chase group and would make contact with the first chase group prior to the Poggio. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matt Goss’ (HTC-Highroad) Milan-San Remo victory has seen him take a commanding lead at the head of the UCI WorldTour rankings. The Australian inherits the top spot from fellow countryman Cadel Evans (BMC) and teammate Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad), winners of Tirreno-Adriatico and Paris-Nice respectively.

Goss has been a hugely consistent performer in WorldTour events in 2011 and that regularity is reflected by the ample margin of his lead. As well as picking up 100 points for winning Milan-San Remo, Goss took stage wins the Santos Tour Down Under and Paris-Nice to bring his total to 203.

Michele Scarponi’s (Lampre-ISD) strong showings at Milan-San Remo and Tirreno-Adriatico see him move up to second in the standings, albeit 85 points behind Goss. Evans and Martin remained locked together in joint 3rd place, while Tour Down Under winner Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervélo) lies in 5th.

It looks as though Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) will be difficult to separate throughout the spring, and the duo head north for the cobbled classics level on 86 points apiece.

With WorldTour points up for grabs at both Gent-Wevelgem and the Volta a Catalunya in the next seven days, there may well be a significant shake up in the rankings in the coming week, but given his current form, Matt Goss has every reason to be confident of building on his lead in Belgium.

Goss’ HTC-Highroad squad have a healthy advantage at the top of the team standings, well clear of the early season’s other dominant force, Rabobank. BMC’s leaders Evans and Alessandro Ballan have contributed handsomely to their team’s third place in the standings, while RadioShack lie in 4th.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Quick Step remain the only of the eighteen ProTeams to have failed to pick up a single WorldTour ranking point so far in 2011, while Saxo Bank-SunGard’s reliance on Alberto Contador so far is reflected by its 17th place in the standings.

Not surprisingly, given the exploits of Goss, Evans and Meyer at WorldTour level, Australia stand top of the national rankings, ahead of Italy. Great Britain currently lie in 4th place, and will be hoping to maintain a position in the top ten in order to ensure that Mark Cavendish will have a full complement of support at the world championships in Copenhagen.

The top ten nations in the UCI WorldTour rankings on August 15 are entitled to field nine riders at the Worlds.

WorldTour rankings after Milan-San Remo

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 203 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 118 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 108 4 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 108 5 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 6 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 88 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 86 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 86 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 82 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 80 11 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 74 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 71 13 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 14 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 15 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 60 16 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 59 17 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 18 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 50 19 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 46 20 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 41 21 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 40 22 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 38 23 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 30 24 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 30 25 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 26 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 20 27 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 20 28 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 29 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 11 30 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 31 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 10 32 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 33 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 34 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 35 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 36 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack 7 37 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 7 38 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 39 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 40 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 41 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 4 42 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 43 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 44 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 45 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 46 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2 47 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 48 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2 49 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 2 50 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 51 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 52 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 53 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 54 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 2 55 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 56 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 57 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 58 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 59 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 60 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 61 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1 62 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1 63 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 64 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 65 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 66 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1 67 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 HTC-Highroad 354 pts 2 Rabobank Cycling Team 216 3 BMC Racing Team 178 4 Team Radioshack 175 5 Sky Procycling 173 6 Lampre - ISD 155 7 Liquigas-Cannondale 138 8 Omega Pharma-Lotto 126 9 Team Garmin-Cervelo 125 10 Leopard Trek 94 11 Ag2R La Mondiale 61 12 Euskaltel-Euskadi 59 13 Katusha Team 56 14 Movistar Team 50 15 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 16 Pro Team Astana 17 17 Saxo Bank Sungard 11