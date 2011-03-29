Goss and HTC-Highroad top latest WorldTour rankings
Scarponi capitalises on consistent season start
Matt Goss and Michele Scarponi are separated by just one point in the latest UCI WorldTour rankings, released by cycling's governing body yesterday.
Following the conclusion of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, in which Scarponi finished second overall, the Italian sits on 202 points, with Goss still on 203 after his win in Milan-San Remo. The 2009 world champion, Cadel Evans, remains in third after his overall win in Tirreno-Adriatico.
Liquigas-Cannondale rider Ivan Basso was a big mover, entering the top 10 and now sitting in seventh, up from 14th after the previous rankings release. Omega Pharma-Lotto's André Greipel moved up eight places to 14th.
There are three Australians in the top 10 of the rankings, so it's no surprise that it tops the list of nations with 517 points, 32 more than Italy, with Germany currently in third thanks largely to Tony Martin's general classification win at Paris-Nice.
Martin's HTC-Highroad remains atop the team rankings, with Scarponi's Lampre-ISD squad trailing in second by 122 points. Garmin-Cervélo, which enjoyed a strong start to the season with Cameron Meyer's win at the Santos Tour Down Under, sits in third, with 247 points.
WorldTour rankings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|203
|pts
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|202
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|128
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|108
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|106
|6
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|92
|8
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|88
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Leopard Trek
|86
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|86
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|82
|12
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|80
|14
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|78
|15
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|74
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|72
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|71
|18
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|19
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|61
|20
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|60
|21
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|60
|22
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|60
|23
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|59
|24
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|57
|25
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|26
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|50
|27
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|28
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|41
|29
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|30
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|40
|31
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|30
|32
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|30
|33
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|30
|34
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|35
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|22
|36
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|37
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|20
|38
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|39
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|14
|40
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|41
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team Radioshack
|13
|42
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|12
|43
|Greg Henderson (Nzl) Sky Procycling
|11
|44
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|10
|45
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|46
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|47
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|10
|48
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|49
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|50
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|51
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radioshack
|7
|52
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|7
|53
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|6
|54
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|55
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|56
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|4
|57
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|58
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|59
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|60
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|4
|61
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|62
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|63
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|64
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|65
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2
|66
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|67
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|68
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|2
|69
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2
|70
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|71
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|72
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|73
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|1
|74
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|75
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1
|76
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|77
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|78
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|79
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|80
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1
|81
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|1
|82
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|83
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|84
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|85
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|86
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|371
|pts
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|249
|3
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|247
|4
|Team Radioshack
|231
|5
|Sky Procycling
|228
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|226
|7
|Bmc Racing Team
|198
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|168
|9
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|168
|10
|Leopard Trek
|158
|11
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|119
|12
|Movistar Team
|109
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|101
|14
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|90
|15
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|16
|Katusha Team
|56
|17
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|20
|18
|Pro Team Astana
|17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|517
|pts
|2
|Italy
|485
|3
|Germany
|276
|4
|Spain
|272
|5
|Belgium
|198
|6
|Netherlands
|160
|7
|Great Britain
|157
|8
|United States
|143
|9
|France
|99
|10
|Switzerland
|86
|11
|Ireland
|72
|12
|Colombia
|57
|13
|Portugal
|43
|14
|Slovenia
|30
|15
|Austria
|14
|16
|New Zealand
|11
|17
|Argentina
|9
|18
|Latvia
|6
|19
|Sweden
|4
|20
|Russia
|4
|21
|Slovakia
|2
|22
|Costa Rica
|1
|23
|Poland
|1
|24
|Czech Republic
|1
