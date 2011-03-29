Goss and HTC-Highroad top latest WorldTour rankings

Trending

Matt Goss and Michele Scarponi are separated by just one point in the latest UCI WorldTour rankings, released by cycling's governing body yesterday.

Following the conclusion of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, in which Scarponi finished second overall, the Italian sits on 202 points, with Goss still on 203 after his win in Milan-San Remo. The 2009 world champion, Cadel Evans, remains in third after his overall win in Tirreno-Adriatico.

Liquigas-Cannondale rider Ivan Basso was a big mover, entering the top 10 and now sitting in seventh, up from 14th after the previous rankings release. Omega Pharma-Lotto's André Greipel moved up eight places to 14th.

There are three Australians in the top 10 of the rankings, so it's no surprise that it tops the list of nations with 517 points, 32 more than Italy, with Germany currently in third thanks largely to Tony Martin's general classification win at Paris-Nice.

Martin's HTC-Highroad remains atop the team rankings, with Scarponi's Lampre-ISD squad trailing in second by 122 points. Garmin-Cervélo, which enjoyed a strong start to the season with Cameron Meyer's win at the Santos Tour Down Under, sits in third, with 247 points.

WorldTour rankings

1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad203pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD202
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team128
4Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad108
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard106
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo106
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale92
8Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack88
9Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Leopard Trek86
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto86
11Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling82
12Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team80
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team80
14André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto78
15Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling74
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo72
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale71
18Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team70
19Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack61
20Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek60
21Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo60
22Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team60
23Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi59
24Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling57
25Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team52
26Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team50
27Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team46
28Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale41
29Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team40
30Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad40
31Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale30
32Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack30
33Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack30
34Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD26
35Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack22
36Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team21
37Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale20
38Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
39Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad14
40Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14
41Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team Radioshack13
42Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team12
43Greg Henderson (Nzl) Sky Procycling11
44Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale10
45Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
46Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
47Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana10
48Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team10
49Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard9
50Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
51Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radioshack7
52Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana7
53Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad6
54Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
55Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
56Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek4
57Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team4
58Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek4
59Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
60Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team4
61Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2
62Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
63Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2
64Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team2
65Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad2
66Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
67Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
68Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team2
69Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2
70Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
71Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2
72Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
73Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team1
74Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling1
75Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1
76Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
77Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1
78Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
79Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
80Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1
81Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad1
82Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
83Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1
84Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling1
85David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1
86Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Teams
1HTC-Highroad371pts
2Lampre - ISD249
3Team Garmin-Cervelo247
4Team Radioshack231
5Sky Procycling228
6Rabobank Cycling Team226
7Bmc Racing Team198
8Liquigas-Cannondale168
9Omega Pharma-Lotto168
10Leopard Trek158
11Saxo Bank Sungard119
12Movistar Team109
13Ag2R La Mondiale101
14Quickstep Cycling Team90
15Euskaltel-Euskadi61
16Katusha Team56
17Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team20
18Pro Team Astana17

Nations
1Australia517pts
2Italy485
3Germany276
4Spain272
5Belgium198
6Netherlands160
7Great Britain157
8United States143
9France99
10Switzerland86
11Ireland72
12Colombia57
13Portugal43
14Slovenia30
15Austria14
16New Zealand11
17Argentina9
18Latvia6
19Sweden4
20Russia4
21Slovakia2
22Costa Rica1
23Poland1
24Czech Republic1