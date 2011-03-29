Goss and HTC-Highroad top latest WorldTour rankings

Michele Scarponi doesn't seem too fussed although Alberto Contador is a happy winner. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Matt Goss and Michele Scarponi are separated by just one point in the latest UCI WorldTour rankings, released by cycling's governing body yesterday.

Following the conclusion of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, in which Scarponi finished second overall, the Italian sits on 202 points, with Goss still on 203 after his win in Milan-San Remo. The 2009 world champion, Cadel Evans, remains in third after his overall win in Tirreno-Adriatico.

Liquigas-Cannondale rider Ivan Basso was a big mover, entering the top 10 and now sitting in seventh, up from 14th after the previous rankings release. Omega Pharma-Lotto's André Greipel moved up eight places to 14th.

There are three Australians in the top 10 of the rankings, so it's no surprise that it tops the list of nations with 517 points, 32 more than Italy, with Germany currently in third thanks largely to Tony Martin's general classification win at Paris-Nice.

Martin's HTC-Highroad remains atop the team rankings, with Scarponi's Lampre-ISD squad trailing in second by 122 points. Garmin-Cervélo, which enjoyed a strong start to the season with Cameron Meyer's win at the Santos Tour Down Under, sits in third, with 247 points.

WorldTour rankings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 203 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 202 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 128 4 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 108 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 106 6 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 92 8 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 88 9 Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Leopard Trek 86 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 86 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 82 12 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 80 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 80 14 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 78 15 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 74 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 72 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 71 18 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 19 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 61 20 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 60 21 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 60 22 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 60 23 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 59 24 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 57 25 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 26 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 50 27 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 46 28 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 41 29 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 40 30 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 40 31 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 30 32 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 30 33 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 30 34 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 35 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 22 36 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 21 37 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 20 38 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 39 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 14 40 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 41 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team Radioshack 13 42 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 12 43 Greg Henderson (Nzl) Sky Procycling 11 44 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale 10 45 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 46 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 47 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 10 48 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 49 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 50 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 51 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Radioshack 7 52 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 7 53 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 6 54 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 55 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 56 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 4 57 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 58 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 59 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 60 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 4 61 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 62 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 63 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 64 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 65 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2 66 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 67 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 68 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 2 69 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2 70 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 71 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 72 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 73 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 1 74 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 75 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1 76 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 77 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 78 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 79 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 80 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1 81 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 1 82 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 83 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1 84 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 85 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1 86 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 HTC-Highroad 371 pts 2 Lampre - ISD 249 3 Team Garmin-Cervelo 247 4 Team Radioshack 231 5 Sky Procycling 228 6 Rabobank Cycling Team 226 7 Bmc Racing Team 198 8 Liquigas-Cannondale 168 9 Omega Pharma-Lotto 168 10 Leopard Trek 158 11 Saxo Bank Sungard 119 12 Movistar Team 109 13 Ag2R La Mondiale 101 14 Quickstep Cycling Team 90 15 Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 16 Katusha Team 56 17 Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 20 18 Pro Team Astana 17