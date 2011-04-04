Trending

Goss still tops UCI WorldTour rankings

HTC-Highroad, Australia lead team and nation rankings

Matt Goss prevails in the 2011 Milan-San Remo.

Matt Goss prevails in the 2011 Milan-San Remo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

There were no changes at the top of the International Cycling Union's WorldTour rankings, with Matthew Goss, his team and his nation continuing to lead all the rankings. Goss, HTC-Highroad and Australia all maintained their top positions, with the Tour of Flanders not affecting the top rankings.

Goss continues to lead the individual rankings by one point over Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD).  Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), who finished third in Flanders, moved up from ninth to third, while Tom Boonen (Quick Step) jumped from twelfth to fourth thanks to his fourth place finish on Sunday.

HTC-Highroad is still the top ranked team, with a clear lead over the new second-placed team, Rabobank. The Dutch team jumped from sixth place to second, knocking Lampre down to third. Quick Step made the biggest jump, from 14th to seventh.

Australia is again number one in the national ranking ahead of Italy. Belgium moved up from fifth place to third knocking Germany down to fourth and Spain to fifth.

The next WorldTour rankings, to be announced Monday, April 11, will include points from both the  Vuelta al Pais Vasco stage race and the one-day race Paris-Roubaix.

UCI WorldTour rankings
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad203pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD202
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek156
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team140
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team128
6Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad108
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard106
8Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo106
9Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard100
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto96
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale92
12Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack88
13Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling82
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team80
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team80
16André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto78
17Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling74
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo72
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale71
20Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team70
21Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack61
22Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek60
23Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo60
24Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team60
25Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi59
26Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling57
27Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team52
28Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team50
29Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team50
30Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team46
31Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale41
32George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team40
33Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team40
34Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad40
35Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
36Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team30
37Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack30
38Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack30
39Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD26
40Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack22
41Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team21
42Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
43Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
44Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad14
45Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14
46Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack13
47Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
48Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling11
49Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
50Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
51Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
52Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana10
53Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team10
54Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard9
55Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
56Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack7
57Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana7
58Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad6
59Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
60Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
61Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
62Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek4
63Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek4
64Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team4
65Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
66Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
67Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2
68Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
69Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2
70Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team2
71Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad2
72Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
73Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
74Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team2
75Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
76Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
77Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2
78Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
79Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
80Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1
81Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
82Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
83Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
84Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling1
85Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
86Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
87Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
88Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad1
89Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1
90Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling1
91David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams
1HTC-Highroad371pts
2Rabobank Cycling Team266
3Lampre - ISD249
4Team Garmin-Cervelo247
5BMC Racing Team238
6Team RadioShack231
7Quickstep Cycling Team230
8Sky Procycling229
9Leopard Trek228
10Saxo Bank Sungard219
11Omega Pharma-Lotto178
12Liquigas-Cannondale168
13Movistar Team109
14AG2R La Mondiale101
15Euskaltel-Euskadi61
16Katusha Team56
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team49
18Pro Team Astana17

Nations
1Australia517pts
2Italy485
3Belgium378
4Germany276
5Spain272
6Netherlands206
7United States of America183
8France178
9Great Britain161
10Switzerland156
11Ireland72
12Colombia57
13Portugal43
14Slovenia30
15Austria14
16New Zealand11
17Argentina9
18Latvia6
19Sweden4
20Russian Federation4
21Slovakia2
22Costa Rica1
23Poland1
24Czech Republic1