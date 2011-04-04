Goss still tops UCI WorldTour rankings
HTC-Highroad, Australia lead team and nation rankings
There were no changes at the top of the International Cycling Union's WorldTour rankings, with Matthew Goss, his team and his nation continuing to lead all the rankings. Goss, HTC-Highroad and Australia all maintained their top positions, with the Tour of Flanders not affecting the top rankings.
Goss continues to lead the individual rankings by one point over Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD). Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), who finished third in Flanders, moved up from ninth to third, while Tom Boonen (Quick Step) jumped from twelfth to fourth thanks to his fourth place finish on Sunday.
HTC-Highroad is still the top ranked team, with a clear lead over the new second-placed team, Rabobank. The Dutch team jumped from sixth place to second, knocking Lampre down to third. Quick Step made the biggest jump, from 14th to seventh.
Australia is again number one in the national ranking ahead of Italy. Belgium moved up from fifth place to third knocking Germany down to fourth and Spain to fifth.
The next WorldTour rankings, to be announced Monday, April 11, will include points from both the Vuelta al Pais Vasco stage race and the one-day race Paris-Roubaix.
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|203
|pts
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|202
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|156
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|140
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|128
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|108
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|106
|8
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|9
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|100
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|96
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|92
|12
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|88
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|82
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|80
|16
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|78
|17
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|74
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|72
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|71
|20
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|21
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|61
|22
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|60
|23
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|60
|24
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|60
|25
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|59
|26
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|57
|27
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|28
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|29
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|50
|30
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|31
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|32
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|33
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|34
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|40
|35
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|36
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|37
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|30
|38
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|30
|39
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|40
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|22
|41
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|42
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|43
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|44
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|14
|45
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|46
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|13
|47
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|48
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|11
|49
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|50
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|51
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|52
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|10
|53
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|54
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|55
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|56
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|7
|57
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|7
|58
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|6
|59
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|60
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|61
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|62
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|4
|63
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|64
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|65
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|66
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|67
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|68
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|69
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|70
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|71
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2
|72
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|73
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|74
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|2
|75
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|76
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|77
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|78
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|79
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|80
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|81
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|82
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|83
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|84
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|85
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|86
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|87
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|88
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|1
|89
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|90
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|91
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|371
|pts
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|266
|3
|Lampre - ISD
|249
|4
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|247
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|238
|6
|Team RadioShack
|231
|7
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|230
|8
|Sky Procycling
|229
|9
|Leopard Trek
|228
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|219
|11
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|178
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|168
|13
|Movistar Team
|109
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|15
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|16
|Katusha Team
|56
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|18
|Pro Team Astana
|17
|1
|Australia
|517
|pts
|2
|Italy
|485
|3
|Belgium
|378
|4
|Germany
|276
|5
|Spain
|272
|6
|Netherlands
|206
|7
|United States of America
|183
|8
|France
|178
|9
|Great Britain
|161
|10
|Switzerland
|156
|11
|Ireland
|72
|12
|Colombia
|57
|13
|Portugal
|43
|14
|Slovenia
|30
|15
|Austria
|14
|16
|New Zealand
|11
|17
|Argentina
|9
|18
|Latvia
|6
|19
|Sweden
|4
|20
|Russian Federation
|4
|21
|Slovakia
|2
|22
|Costa Rica
|1
|23
|Poland
|1
|24
|Czech Republic
|1
