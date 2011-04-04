Goss still tops UCI WorldTour rankings

Matt Goss prevails in the 2011 Milan-San Remo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

There were no changes at the top of the International Cycling Union's WorldTour rankings, with Matthew Goss, his team and his nation continuing to lead all the rankings. Goss, HTC-Highroad and Australia all maintained their top positions, with the Tour of Flanders not affecting the top rankings.

Goss continues to lead the individual rankings by one point over Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD). Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), who finished third in Flanders, moved up from ninth to third, while Tom Boonen (Quick Step) jumped from twelfth to fourth thanks to his fourth place finish on Sunday.

HTC-Highroad is still the top ranked team, with a clear lead over the new second-placed team, Rabobank. The Dutch team jumped from sixth place to second, knocking Lampre down to third. Quick Step made the biggest jump, from 14th to seventh.

Australia is again number one in the national ranking ahead of Italy. Belgium moved up from fifth place to third knocking Germany down to fourth and Spain to fifth.

The next WorldTour rankings, to be announced Monday, April 11, will include points from both the Vuelta al Pais Vasco stage race and the one-day race Paris-Roubaix.

UCI WorldTour rankings 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 203 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 202 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 156 4 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 140 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 128 6 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 108 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 106 8 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 9 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 100 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 96 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 92 12 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 88 13 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 82 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 80 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 80 16 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 78 17 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 74 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 72 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 71 20 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 21 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 61 22 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 60 23 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 60 24 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 60 25 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 59 26 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 57 27 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 28 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 29 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 50 30 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 46 31 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 32 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 33 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 40 34 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 40 35 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 36 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 37 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 30 38 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 30 39 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 40 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 22 41 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 21 42 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 43 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 44 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 14 45 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 46 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 13 47 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 48 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 11 49 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 50 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 51 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 52 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 10 53 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 54 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 55 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 56 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 7 57 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 7 58 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 6 59 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 60 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 61 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 62 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 4 63 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 64 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 65 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 66 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 67 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 68 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 69 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 70 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 71 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2 72 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 73 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 74 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 2 75 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 76 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 77 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 78 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 79 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 80 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1 81 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 82 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 83 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 84 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 85 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 86 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 87 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 88 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 1 89 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1 90 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 91 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Teams 1 HTC-Highroad 371 pts 2 Rabobank Cycling Team 266 3 Lampre - ISD 249 4 Team Garmin-Cervelo 247 5 BMC Racing Team 238 6 Team RadioShack 231 7 Quickstep Cycling Team 230 8 Sky Procycling 229 9 Leopard Trek 228 10 Saxo Bank Sungard 219 11 Omega Pharma-Lotto 178 12 Liquigas-Cannondale 168 13 Movistar Team 109 14 AG2R La Mondiale 101 15 Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 16 Katusha Team 56 17 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 18 Pro Team Astana 17