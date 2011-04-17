Image 1 of 104 Davide Ricci Bitti (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 104 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 104 The breakaway: Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano), Thomas Degand (Veranda's Willems-Accent) and Italians Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Pier Paolo De Negri (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 104 The peloton knows it's in Holland by the classic windmills. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 104 Gilbert takes another win in Amstel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 104 The peloton heads up one of the many bergs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 104 A little incident slowed Nicolas Roche (AG2R) and Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 104 The Amstel Gold's podium: Simon Gerrans (Sky), Philippe Gilberg (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 104 Gilbert dropped back to the team car for instructions. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 104 Philippe Gilbert after his second Amstel Gold Race win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 104 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) seals his second straight Amstel Gold Race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 104 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and his tiniest supporter (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 104 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), winner of the 2011 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 104 Gilbert owed Jelle Vanendert more than just a hug - the Belgian chased down Scheck to set his captain up for the win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 104 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) had a spill (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 104 The crowds cheer on the Amstel Gold Race peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 104 Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 104 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) goes on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 104 Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 104 Philippe Gilbert was well supported by his Omega Pharma-Lotto team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 104 Gilbert looks back before raising his arms in victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 104 Waiting for the start in Maastricht (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 23 of 104 The team from Lampre-ISD is presented to the crowd (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 24 of 104 The peloton makes its way through the fields (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 25 of 104 Jussi Veikkanen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 26 of 104 The breakaway hits the Gulperberg (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 27 of 104 Heading up the Gulperberg (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 28 of 104 Vaconsoleil's Stijn Devolder looked focussed (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 29 of 104 Not everyone was happy to be standing on the podium (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 30 of 104 The breakaway of Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano), Thomas Degand (Veranda's Willems-Accent) Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Pier Paolo De Negri (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 31 of 104 Rounding the bend on the Cauberg (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 32 of 104 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) looks coy as he is introduced to the crowd (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 33 of 104 There was a huge crowd gathered as the teams were introduced prior to the race start (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 34 of 104 Frank Schleck waves as he is introduced to the crowd (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 35 of 104 The peloton strung out along the fields (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 36 of 104 Gilbert, perhaps explaining how he was going to win Amstel Gold 'just so' (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 37 of 104 Astana's Alexandre Vinokourov waves to the crowd before the start (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 38 of 104 Philippe Gilbert on the podium with his young son, Alan (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 39 of 104 Okay, everyone's here so let's go! (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 40 of 104 Riders wait for the start of the race (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 41 of 104 Turn right for Amstel (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 42 of 104 The team from Rabobank is presented to the crowd (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 43 of 104 Philippe Gilbert speaks at the post-race press conference (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 44 of 104 Simon Gerrans, Philippe Gilbert and Joaquin Rodriguez stand on the podium (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 45 of 104 Time for celebration with a glass of Amstel on the podium (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 46 of 104 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) on the attack (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 104 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 48 of 104 Manuel Quinziato (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 49 of 104 Moreno set up Katusha for a result with some strong riding (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 50 of 104 The Caugberg killer: Gilbert won his second Amstel (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 51 of 104 The early break gained twelve minutes before the peloton chased (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 52 of 104 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) at the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 53 of 104 Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) had a bad at the office (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 54 of 104 Gilbert powers to the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 104 He had a gap but it wasn't enough (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 56 of 104 Schleck ran out of gas on the last climb to the finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 57 of 104 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) drives for home (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 58 of 104 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha Team) on the attack on the penultimate climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 59 of 104 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha Team) on the attack on the penultimate climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 60 of 104 Frank Schleck tries to fight back after his crash (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 61 of 104 Fabian Cancellara leads Frank Schleck (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 62 of 104 Samuel Sanchez (Euskatel) missed the big split (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 63 of 104 Andy Schleck rode well but missed out on the win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 64 of 104 Andy Schleck leads Jakob Fuglsang (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 65 of 104 Riders face the early climbs but the pace wasn't hard (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 66 of 104 The peloton allowed a group of four to gain 12 minutes (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 67 of 104 Cunego didn't have the legs and was dropped before the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 104 Visconti missed the split and had a day to forget (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 104 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 104 The bunch strung out on the flat roads (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 104 Katusha were strong and were rewarded with second place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 72 of 104 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) on the climb to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 73 of 104 Gilbert kicks for the line and leaves Rodriguez (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 74 of 104 Fuglsang marks Kolobnev (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 75 of 104 Luis Leon Sanchez talks to an ex-teammate at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 76 of 104 Blue skies and sun for the peloton (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 77 of 104 It was a surprise to see Oscar Freire (Rabobank) make it to the final climb with the leaders (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 78 of 104 Gilbert and Lotto were the big winners (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 79 of 104 Gerrans, Gilbert and Rodriguez on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 80 of 104 Philippe Gilbert (Omega-Pharma Lotto) takes Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 81 of 104 Stijn Devolder (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 82 of 104 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 83 of 104 The 2011 Amstel Gold Race podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 84 of 104 A view from the back of the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 85 of 104 Gilbert on the winner's podium with his son (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 86 of 104 The GilbertsSo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 87 of 104 Gilbert on the podium with his young son (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 88 of 104 Philippe Gilbert (Omega-Pharma Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 89 of 104 Gilbert crosses the line with his arms raised (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 90 of 104 Gilbert looks back but there's no response from the riders behind (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 91 of 104 The bunch snake up the Cauberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 92 of 104 The scene of the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 93 of 104 Simon Gerrans (Team Sky) is back (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 94 of 104 Philippe Gilbert hands out the hugs at the finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 95 of 104 A brave move from Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) was caught before the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 96 of 104 Simon Gerrans wins the sprint for third (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 97 of 104 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) finished second (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 98 of 104 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) was strong but couldn't do anything once Gilbert went (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 99 of 104 Philippe Gilbert was unstoppable in Amstel (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 100 of 104 Philippe Gilbert takes his second Amstel win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 101 of 104 Philippe Gilbert takes his second Amstel win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 102 of 104 Gilbert (Omega-Pharma Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 103 of 104 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) finished ninth (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 104 of 104 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) couldn't respond when Gilbert went (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega-Pharma Lotto) won a captivating Amstel Gold Race with a supreme kick for the line at the top of the Cauberg. The Belgian won ahead of Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) and Simon Gerrans (Team Sky).

Gilbert, who came into the race as the defending champion and number one favourite, rode a textbook race - constantly attentive at the front while his team covered a string of dangerous moves, including an attack from Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) who escaped alone within the final 15 kilometres and came within 500 metres of the win.

“This is the most important week of my season and since Wednesday I've had super sensations. The team was super strong too which helped me mentally to economise my energy. Only during the last three kilometres I had to work a bit to get back to Andy Schleck,” Gilbert said.

“Schleck went at the right moment but I still had Jelle Vanendert and I was confident he could keep him under control. When the gap was up to 16 seconds I got worried. I asked the Rabobank guys to work but they didn't. Anyway, as a top favourite it was my responsibility so I pulled too.”

The race sparked into life in the final 30 kilometres as Katusha set about splitting the field. Joaquin Rodriguez set the pace on the Fromberg, leading a group of favourites including several of his teammates, Gilbert, Schleck and a trio of Rabobank riders of Robert Gesink, Oscar Freire and Luis Leon Sanchez.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre) and Simon Gerrans (Team Sky) were among the other riders to make the cut as Euskaltel-Euskadi and Garmin-Cervélo were left floundering behind.

On the descent of the Fromberg Jelle Vanendert set a furious pace to ensure that his Omega Pharma-Lotto teammate Gilbert and the break would not be reeled in.

Leopard Trek made its bid for victory over the top of the Keutenberg, the day's penultimate climb, as Andy Schleck accelerated away from the lead group.

Over the final 13 kilometres the Tour de France runner-up stretched out his lead but never had more than 10 seconds as Omega Pharma-Lotto kept him in check. Rabobank, with their cards still to play, looked like the strongest bet for a win as Freire, Gesink and Sanchez all sat in and let Gilbert's team work.

However, with the final climb of the Cauberg up to the finish to come and Schleck's lead hovering around five seconds, it was Jelle Vanendert again who did the work before Rodriguez hit out for home, catching Schleck in the process.

It would have been the winning play if the Spaniard and 2010 world number one didn't have Gilbert glued to his wheel and in the final 400 meters the Belgian came through to take his second Amstel title in two years, joining Dutchman Jan Raas as the only riders to win back-to-back editions.

The early break

A peloton of 190 riders left the paved Markt in Maastricht, Holland and set out along the twisting roads on the east side of the provincial town near the Belgian and German borders. As in most other spring Classics this season it took a long time before the early break formed.

After 90 minutes of racing a group of four eventually received the freedom to go: local rider and breakaway specialist Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano), Belgian Thomas Degand (Veranda's Willems-Accent) and Italians Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Pier Paolo De Negri (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli).

Nobody bothered chasing the four leaders and after 100 kilometres the gap was up to 12 minutes. It was the biggest local team, Rabobank, who took the initiative in the peloton and once they worked the gap quickly dropped back to three minutes on the demanding, hilly roads.

Rabobank reshuffles cards: two old and two new leaders

With 90 kilometres to go Rabobank put the pedal to the metal and thanks to the efforts from Maarten Tjallingii and Bram Tankink the peloton split apart. On the Sibbergrubbe Luis Leon Sanchez put their good work to use with a solo attack which was neutralized by Damiano Cunego (Lampre) and Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM).

Hitting the Cauberg for the second time, the peloton re-grouped at only half a minute from the leaders, just as Timmer and Ponzi were dropped. The peloton was looking increasingly nervous and after the Cauberg another Rabobank attack followed, this time from Carlos Barredo.

The Spaniard needed about 15 kilometres to close the gap to the two leaders. Belgian rider Jan Ghyselinck (HTC-Highroad) also closed the gap on his own, creating a leader's group of four. Omega Pharma-Lotto kept the gap under a minute and slowly the time started dropping until they were caught when reaching the Loorberg with 36km remaining.

Finale gets underway

A grouped peloton headed to the important Gulperberg which opens the finale at 28km from the finish line atop the Cauberg in Valkenburg.

It was here that Leopard Trek teammates Fabian Cancellara and Fränk Schleck both crashed, the Luxembourg national champion crashing first and bringing down the Swiss rider.

While their race was over, it was at this point Omega Pharma-Lotto and then Katusha began to up the pace.