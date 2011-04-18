Trending

Gilbert rockets up UCI WorldTour Rankings

Cancellara still in lead after Amstel Gold Race

Podium kisses for Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Belgian Philippe Gilbert moved up into fifth place in the UCI World Rankings after his victory in the Amstel Gold Race, but lags a full 60 points behind the Spring's most consistent podium finisher Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek).

Gilbert's win pushed Belgium into the top spot of the nations ahead of Australia and Italy, and pulled the Omega Pharma-Lotto team up four spots into eighth behind leaders RadioShack, HTC-Highroad and Rabobank.

Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez was the biggest mover of the weekend after taking second to Gilbert in the Amstel Gold Race, up 41 places to 27th, while Simon Gerrans's third place helped move him 71 spots up into 34th.

Cancellara leads the individual rankings after taking second in both Paris-Roubaix and Milan-San Remo and a third place in the Tour of Flanders.

Milan-San Remo winner Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) remained in second, 33 points behind, while Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) is in third, tied with Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD).

The team rankings are bad news for Astana and Vacansoleil, who occupy the last two spots. The performance of each team is critical to remaining in the 18-team World Tour.

Astana's points came primarily from Alexandre Vinokourov's performance in the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, while Björn Leukemans has been the top performer for Vacansoleil.

The UCI's World Tour continues Wednesday with La Flèche Wallonne.

World Rankings as of April 18, 2011

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek236pts
2Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad203
3Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack202
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD202
5 (+11)Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto176
6 (-1)Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team156
7 (-1)Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack143
8 (-1)Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team140
9 (-1)Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team128
10 (-1)Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad114
11 (-1)Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi109
12 (-1)Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard106
13 (-1)Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo106
14Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard100
15 (-2)Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo100
16 (-1)Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team100
17Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale92
18Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team90
19Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling82
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team80
21André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto78
22Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling74
23Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo72
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale71
25Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team70
26Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team70
27 (+41)Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team67
28 (-1)Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek60
29 (-1)Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo60
30Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team60
31 (-2)Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack60
32 (-1)Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling57
33 (-1)Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team52
34 (+71)Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling51
35 (-2)Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad50
36 (-2)Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team50
37 (-2)Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team50
38 (-2)Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team46
39 (+4)Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team44
40 (-3)Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad44
41 (-3)Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad42
42 (+61)Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek41
43 (-4)Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale41
44 (-4)George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team40
45 (-4)David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team31
46 (-)Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team30
47 (-5)Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
48 (-4)Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack30
49 (-4)Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack30
50 (-4)Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana28
51 (+29)Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team26
52 (-5)Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD26
53 (-5)Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack22
54 (-5)Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team21
55 (-4)Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
56 (-6)Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
57 (-5)Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
58 (-5)Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14
59 (-5)Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack13
60 (-5)Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
61 (-5)Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
62 (-5)Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling11
63 (-)Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack10
64 (-6)Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
65 (-2)Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
66 (-7)Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling10
67 (-7)Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
68 (-7)Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana10
69 (-7)Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team10
70 (-6)Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team10
71 (-6)Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard9
72 (-6)Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
73 (-4)Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana7
74 (-7)Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack7
75 (-4)Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
76 (-6)Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad6
77 (-5)Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
78 (+11)Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team4
79 (-4)Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek4
80 (-7)Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling4
81 (-7)Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
82 (-6)Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
83 (-5)Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4
84 (-5)Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
85 (-3)Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
86 (-9)Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek4
87 (-6)Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team4
88 (-5)Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2
89 (-2)Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek2
90 (+2)Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team2
91 (-6)Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2
92 (-4)Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
93 (-9)Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
94 (-8)Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
95 (-5)John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
96 (-5)Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2
97 (-4)Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team2
98 (-4)Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad2
99 (-4)Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
100 (-4)Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
101 (-4)Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
102 (+10)Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
103 (+1)Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
104 (-6)Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
105 (-6)Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
106 (-6)Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1
107 (-6)Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
108 (-6)Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1
109 (-3)Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
110 (-3)Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
111 (-3)Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
112 (-3)Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
113 (-3)Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling1
114 (-3)Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
115 (-2)Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad1
116 (-2)Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1 (+2)Belgium560pts
2Australia558
3 (-2)Italy525
4Spain432
5Germany399
6Netherlands342
7Switzerland296
8United States266
9France178
10Great Britain161
11 (+2)Denmark92
12 (-1)Ireland72
13 (-1)Colombia57
14Austria44
15Portugal43
16 (+9)Russia34
17 (-1)Slovenia30
18 (-1)Kazakhstan28
19 (-1)Norway20
20 (-1)Canada12
21 (-1)New Zealand11
22 (-1)Belarus10
23 (-1)Argentina9
24 (-1)Latvia6
25 (-1)Sweden4
26 (+1)Luxembourg2
27 (-1)Slovakia2
28Costa Rica1
29Poland1
30Czech Republic1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team RadioShack465pts
2HTC-Highroad453
3Rabobank Cycling Team398
4Team Garmin-Cervelo358
5Leopard Trek345
6BMC Racing Team278
7 (+3)Sky Procycling275
8 (+4)Omega Pharma-Lotto258
9 (-2)Lampre - ISD253
10 (-2)Movistar Team248
11 (-2)Quickstep Cycling Team234
12 (-1)Saxo Bank Sungard219
13Liquigas-Cannondale168
14 (+2)Katusha Team153
15 (-1)Euskaltel-Euskadi111
16 (-1)AG2R La Mondiale103
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team64
18Pro Team Astana45

 