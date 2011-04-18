Gilbert rockets up UCI WorldTour Rankings
Cancellara still in lead after Amstel Gold Race
Belgian Philippe Gilbert moved up into fifth place in the UCI World Rankings after his victory in the Amstel Gold Race, but lags a full 60 points behind the Spring's most consistent podium finisher Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek).
Gilbert's win pushed Belgium into the top spot of the nations ahead of Australia and Italy, and pulled the Omega Pharma-Lotto team up four spots into eighth behind leaders RadioShack, HTC-Highroad and Rabobank.
Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez was the biggest mover of the weekend after taking second to Gilbert in the Amstel Gold Race, up 41 places to 27th, while Simon Gerrans's third place helped move him 71 spots up into 34th.
Cancellara leads the individual rankings after taking second in both Paris-Roubaix and Milan-San Remo and a third place in the Tour of Flanders.
Milan-San Remo winner Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) remained in second, 33 points behind, while Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) is in third, tied with Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD).
The team rankings are bad news for Astana and Vacansoleil, who occupy the last two spots. The performance of each team is critical to remaining in the 18-team World Tour.
Astana's points came primarily from Alexandre Vinokourov's performance in the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, while Björn Leukemans has been the top performer for Vacansoleil.
The UCI's World Tour continues Wednesday with La Flèche Wallonne.
World Rankings as of April 18, 2011
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|236
|pts
|2
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|203
|3
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|202
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|202
|5 (+11)
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|176
|6 (-1)
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|156
|7 (-1)
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|143
|8 (-1)
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|140
|9 (-1)
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|128
|10 (-1)
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|114
|11 (-1)
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|109
|12 (-1)
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|106
|13 (-1)
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|14
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|100
|15 (-2)
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|100
|16 (-1)
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|100
|17
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|92
|18
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|82
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|21
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|78
|22
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|74
|23
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|72
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|71
|25
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|26
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|27 (+41)
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|67
|28 (-1)
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|60
|29 (-1)
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|60
|30
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|31 (-2)
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|60
|32 (-1)
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|57
|33 (-1)
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|34 (+71)
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|51
|35 (-2)
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|50
|36 (-2)
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|37 (-2)
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|50
|38 (-2)
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|39 (+4)
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|40 (-3)
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|44
|41 (-3)
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|42
|42 (+61)
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|41
|43 (-4)
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|44 (-4)
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|45 (-4)
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|46 (-)
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|30
|47 (-5)
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|48 (-4)
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|30
|49 (-4)
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|30
|50 (-4)
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|28
|51 (+29)
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|52 (-5)
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|53 (-5)
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|22
|54 (-5)
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|55 (-4)
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|56 (-6)
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|57 (-5)
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|58 (-5)
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|59 (-5)
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|13
|60 (-5)
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|61 (-5)
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|62 (-5)
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|11
|63 (-)
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|10
|64 (-6)
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|65 (-2)
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|66 (-7)
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|10
|67 (-7)
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|68 (-7)
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|10
|69 (-7)
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|70 (-6)
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|10
|71 (-6)
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|72 (-6)
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|73 (-4)
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|7
|74 (-7)
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|7
|75 (-4)
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|76 (-6)
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|6
|77 (-5)
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|78 (+11)
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|79 (-4)
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|4
|80 (-7)
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|81 (-7)
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|82 (-6)
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|83 (-5)
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|84 (-5)
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|85 (-3)
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|86 (-9)
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|87 (-6)
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|88 (-5)
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|89 (-2)
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|2
|90 (+2)
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|2
|91 (-6)
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|92 (-4)
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|93 (-9)
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|94 (-8)
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|95 (-5)
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|96 (-5)
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|97 (-4)
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|98 (-4)
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2
|99 (-4)
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|100 (-4)
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|101 (-4)
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|102 (+10)
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|103 (+1)
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|104 (-6)
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|105 (-6)
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|106 (-6)
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|107 (-6)
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|108 (-6)
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|109 (-3)
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|110 (-3)
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|111 (-3)
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|112 (-3)
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|113 (-3)
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|114 (-3)
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|115 (-2)
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|1
|116 (-2)
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1 (+2)
|Belgium
|560
|pts
|2
|Australia
|558
|3 (-2)
|Italy
|525
|4
|Spain
|432
|5
|Germany
|399
|6
|Netherlands
|342
|7
|Switzerland
|296
|8
|United States
|266
|9
|France
|178
|10
|Great Britain
|161
|11 (+2)
|Denmark
|92
|12 (-1)
|Ireland
|72
|13 (-1)
|Colombia
|57
|14
|Austria
|44
|15
|Portugal
|43
|16 (+9)
|Russia
|34
|17 (-1)
|Slovenia
|30
|18 (-1)
|Kazakhstan
|28
|19 (-1)
|Norway
|20
|20 (-1)
|Canada
|12
|21 (-1)
|New Zealand
|11
|22 (-1)
|Belarus
|10
|23 (-1)
|Argentina
|9
|24 (-1)
|Latvia
|6
|25 (-1)
|Sweden
|4
|26 (+1)
|Luxembourg
|2
|27 (-1)
|Slovakia
|2
|28
|Costa Rica
|1
|29
|Poland
|1
|30
|Czech Republic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team RadioShack
|465
|pts
|2
|HTC-Highroad
|453
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|398
|4
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|358
|5
|Leopard Trek
|345
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|278
|7 (+3)
|Sky Procycling
|275
|8 (+4)
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|258
|9 (-2)
|Lampre - ISD
|253
|10 (-2)
|Movistar Team
|248
|11 (-2)
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|234
|12 (-1)
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|219
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|168
|14 (+2)
|Katusha Team
|153
|15 (-1)
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|111
|16 (-1)
|AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|64
|18
|Pro Team Astana
|45
