Gilbert rockets up UCI WorldTour Rankings

Belgian Philippe Gilbert moved up into fifth place in the UCI World Rankings after his victory in the Amstel Gold Race, but lags a full 60 points behind the Spring's most consistent podium finisher Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek).

Gilbert's win pushed Belgium into the top spot of the nations ahead of Australia and Italy, and pulled the Omega Pharma-Lotto team up four spots into eighth behind leaders RadioShack, HTC-Highroad and Rabobank.

Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez was the biggest mover of the weekend after taking second to Gilbert in the Amstel Gold Race, up 41 places to 27th, while Simon Gerrans's third place helped move him 71 spots up into 34th.

Cancellara leads the individual rankings after taking second in both Paris-Roubaix and Milan-San Remo and a third place in the Tour of Flanders.

Milan-San Remo winner Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) remained in second, 33 points behind, while Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) is in third, tied with Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD).

The team rankings are bad news for Astana and Vacansoleil, who occupy the last two spots. The performance of each team is critical to remaining in the 18-team World Tour.

Astana's points came primarily from Alexandre Vinokourov's performance in the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, while Björn Leukemans has been the top performer for Vacansoleil.

The UCI's World Tour continues Wednesday with La Flèche Wallonne.

World Rankings as of April 18, 2011

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 236 pts 2 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 203 3 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 202 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 202 5 (+11) Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 176 6 (-1) Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 156 7 (-1) Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 143 8 (-1) Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 140 9 (-1) Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 128 10 (-1) Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 114 11 (-1) Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 109 12 (-1) Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 106 13 (-1) Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 14 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 100 15 (-2) Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 100 16 (-1) Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 100 17 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 92 18 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 90 19 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 82 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 80 21 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 78 22 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 74 23 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 72 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 71 25 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 26 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 27 (+41) Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 67 28 (-1) Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 60 29 (-1) Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 60 30 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 60 31 (-2) Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 60 32 (-1) Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 57 33 (-1) Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 34 (+71) Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 51 35 (-2) Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 50 36 (-2) Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 37 (-2) Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 50 38 (-2) Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 46 39 (+4) Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 40 (-3) Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 44 41 (-3) Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 42 42 (+61) Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 41 43 (-4) Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 44 (-4) George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 45 (-4) David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 31 46 (-) Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 30 47 (-5) Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 48 (-4) Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 30 49 (-4) Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 30 50 (-4) Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 28 51 (+29) Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 52 (-5) Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 53 (-5) Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 22 54 (-5) Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 21 55 (-4) Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 56 (-6) Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 57 (-5) Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 58 (-5) Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 59 (-5) Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 13 60 (-5) Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 61 (-5) Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 62 (-5) Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 11 63 (-) Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 10 64 (-6) Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 65 (-2) Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 66 (-7) Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 10 67 (-7) Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 68 (-7) Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 10 69 (-7) Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 70 (-6) Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 10 71 (-6) Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 72 (-6) Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 73 (-4) Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 7 74 (-7) Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 7 75 (-4) Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 76 (-6) Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 6 77 (-5) Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 78 (+11) Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 79 (-4) Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 4 80 (-7) Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 81 (-7) Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 82 (-6) Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 83 (-5) Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 84 (-5) Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 85 (-3) Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 86 (-9) Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 87 (-6) Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 88 (-5) Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 89 (-2) Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 2 90 (+2) Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 2 91 (-6) Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 92 (-4) Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 93 (-9) Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 94 (-8) Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 95 (-5) John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 96 (-5) Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 97 (-4) Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 98 (-4) Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2 99 (-4) Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 100 (-4) Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 101 (-4) Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 102 (+10) Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 103 (+1) Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 104 (-6) Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 105 (-6) Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 106 (-6) Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1 107 (-6) Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 108 (-6) Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 109 (-3) Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 110 (-3) Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 111 (-3) Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 112 (-3) Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 113 (-3) Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 114 (-3) Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 115 (-2) Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 1 116 (-2) Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1

Nations # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 (+2) Belgium 560 pts 2 Australia 558 3 (-2) Italy 525 4 Spain 432 5 Germany 399 6 Netherlands 342 7 Switzerland 296 8 United States 266 9 France 178 10 Great Britain 161 11 (+2) Denmark 92 12 (-1) Ireland 72 13 (-1) Colombia 57 14 Austria 44 15 Portugal 43 16 (+9) Russia 34 17 (-1) Slovenia 30 18 (-1) Kazakhstan 28 19 (-1) Norway 20 20 (-1) Canada 12 21 (-1) New Zealand 11 22 (-1) Belarus 10 23 (-1) Argentina 9 24 (-1) Latvia 6 25 (-1) Sweden 4 26 (+1) Luxembourg 2 27 (-1) Slovakia 2 28 Costa Rica 1 29 Poland 1 30 Czech Republic 1