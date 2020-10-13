Garmin deals from around the web this Amazon Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Day cycling deals have started to roll in and with them, some pretty good wins when it comes to Garmin deals. Among the clear favourites is a 41% off deal on the Edge Explore, one of the best Garmin cycling computers currently available. There's also a slew of savings to be had on a variety of Garmin smartwatches which can double up for use as both a running and cycling device.

However, if you're looking for more than just Garmin, our cycling deals page is a top-level view of the best bargains available right now, covering everything from bikes to bar tape.

To help you navigate the huge Garmin range and identify superior value for your requirements, we have compiled a list of some best buys this Amazon Prime Day.

Best Garmin deals: USA

Garmin Edge 1030 | 50% off

Was $599.99 | Now $299.00

The Edge 1030 is a premium cycling computer in the Garmin product portfolio. Behind its 3.5in display, powerful software uses the network of all other Garmin users to design and suggest superior on- and off-road routes. Rider-to-rider messaging helps to keep those high-intensity group rides organised, while preloaded Strava and TrainingPeaks deliver a virtually inexhaustible challenge of competitive training options. Beyond its core navigation abilities the Edge 1030’s offering is supplemented by clever analysis tools for training, to ensure that you are in the zone, instead of over- or undertraining. The Edge 1030 now includes an anaerobic training metric, to help riders better understand the interplay between power and strength training. Garmin Edge 1030 reviewView Deal

Garmin Forerunner 35 | 42% off

Was $169.99 | Now $99.00

Designed for runners, yes, but that doesn't mean there isn't a crossover into cycling. It can connect to Garmin connect, control your music, measure your heart rate and more. The 'Frost Blue'

colour gets the best deal, but four colours exist with savings. View Deal

Garmin HRM Dual | 21% off

Was $69.99 | Now $56.50

With a battery that lasts up to 3.5 years, the HRM dual will take you through multiple years of training, both indoors and out. It runs using both ANT+ and Bluetooth, so you don't need an ANT+ connector for your Zwifting needs. This price actually brings it below that of the latest Wahoo Tickr. The older Tickr is still cheaper, but we've had little luck finding one in stock. View Deal

Garmin Cadence Sensor | 13% off at Amazon

Was $39.99 | Now $34.85

Garmin’s cycling computers can capture, analyse and structure a lot of rider-generated data. It is the kind of information that is crucial to customise your training regime to perfection. With a robust and affordable cadence sensor, you can easily move the ability to harvest crank speed between different bikes, enabling full training and commuter mileage awareness, on your entire cycling fleet.View Deal

Garmin Vector 3S - 10% off at Amazon

Was $626.99 | Now $569.99

If you seek the most accurate Garmin accessory for measuring power on your ride, into a Garmin device, these pedals are it. Compatible with both Garmin Vector and Look Keo cleats, these pedals offer a generous 6-degrees of float. Bluetooth connectivity boosts the ability to communicate with Garmin’s ecosystem, in addition to ANT+ data connectivity. These pedals can generate data on power, cadence and climbing dynamics.View Deal

Garmin Charge Power Pack | 27% off at ProBikeKit

Was $157.49 | Now $113.99

Digital cycling devices are great, but they all have finite battery endurance. This can be an annoyance when you are bike packing or on a gravel bike touring adventure without recharging points. Or on a brutal 24-hour training ride. Fortunately, Garmin produces a charge power pack, which connects to its premium Edge 1030 cycling computer, boosting its operational endurance to 24 hours. At a weight penalty of only 132g, it is definitely worth the sacrifice.View Deal

Best Garmin deals: UK

Garmin Edge 130 | Buy now from Halfords

Was £169.00 | £99.00

Garmin’s Edge 130 packages an attractive list of features, for a very fair price. Training programs can be sourced and synched from Garmin Connect or Training Peaks, whilst physiological parameters such as VO2 Max and heart rate can be integrated and viewed, too. Although the display is not in colour, its graphics have crisp contrast and are easily readable – even in direct sunlight. Enjoy exploring? This Garmin device can also create a breadcrumb map when you are doing that, enabling easy navigation back home.View Deal

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus Bundle | 11% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £599.99 | Now £535.00

No fiddling with multiple order forms and anxiety about convergence. With this Garmin bundle, you have a neat set of accessories to ensure that your Edge 1030 Plus delivers a seamless user experience and becomes a valuable training partner. The CRC bundle includes a heart rate monitor strap, speed and cadence sensors. In combination, these accessories enable excellent data harvesting, allowing you to make the most of Garmin’s tracking software and workout suggestions. Edge 1030 Plus cycling computers also feature Garmin’s ClimbPro feature, which calculates and relays the remaining gradient and distance on an ascent in real-time, allowing you to pace yourself accordingly. Garmin Edge 1030 Plus reviewView Deal

Garmin Varia 2 Radar tail light and head unit | 26% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £269.99 | Now £199.00

On those epic weekend rides, you might start early and finish late. That is when a Garmin Varia 2 rear bike light proves its worth. Delivering an arc of light 220-degree wide and visible at 140m, Garmin’s Varia 2 will inarguably make your fading light rides much safer. It also has a pulse signal on the head unit display, to alert you of approaching vehicles from the rear. View Deal

Garmin Edge Explore | 41% off at Amazon

Was £183.99 | Now £129.99

The Garmin Edge Explore is more about adventuring than focusing on training or racing. As such, it’s geared towards users who enjoy touring but still want the benefits of a large, colour touchscreen for navigational purposes. It will measure heart-rate but that’s as far as fitness metrics go. There’s no support for power meters or workouts and the same goes for Live Strava Segments. Customisation is limited to only two screens but can be tailored with up to ten data fields per page to go with separate stock pages for maps, elevation, compass and the GroupTrack.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6 | 17% off at Amazon

Was £471.16 | Now £356

The Fenix is now in its fifth iteration (it skipped the Fenix 4) and sits at the top of its outdoor range. There are three versions the 6, S, and X along with Standard, Pro, and Pro Sapphire in each — we're focusing on the Fenix 6 Pro here. The watch face sees a larger screen than its predecessor but a more svelte bezel making it thinner and less obtrusive on your wrist. Inside the case is a multi GNSS chip so it can access GPS, GLONASS and Galileo satellite networks along with a barometric altimeter and three-axis electronic compass. On the bottom is Garmin's Elevate optical heart rate monitors with the Pulse Ox (Pulse Oximetry) functionally built-in — it can not only determine your pulse and blood oxygenation too. View Deal

Check out out other deals roundups