Four top bike computers see huge discounts in Garmin Black Friday sale
Garmin have heavily discounted several of their best bike computers for Black Friday in the UK and US
Black Friday is here which means thousands of cycling-related discounts worldwide. You can head to our main Black Friday bike deals to see our pick of all the best deals which we will be regularly updating all day, but here, we're sharing four very specific deals that we wanted to highlight.
Garmin produces some of the most popular bike computers around and courtesy of some third party retailers, four of its key models are heavily discounted in the Black Friday Garmin sales. The Edge 130 Plus, 530, 830 and 1030 Plus models are all available with a chunk of cash knocked off right now.
Head down the page to see the deals in full and for links to the rest of our Black Friday deals roundups.
Garmin bike computer deals for Black Friday
Garmin Edge 130 Plus:
UK:
£169.99 £114.99 at Am (opens in new tab)azon
USA:
$199.99 $149.99 at Competitive Cyclist
(opens in new tab)32% off - The 130 Plus is the Garmin entry-level offering, it's a great first computer or one to go for if you just want the basics.
Garmin Edge 530:
UK:
£259.99 £159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
US:
$300.00 $249.99 at REI
(opens in new tab)38% off - Level up to the Edge 530 model and you can enjoy MTB track dynamics, a colour screen, and routable Garmin cycle maps. There are also a host of built-in safety features. The 530 is compact and a favourite for a lot of riders.
Garmin Edge 830:
UK:
£349.00 £249.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)
US:
$399.99 $349.99 at Amazon
(opens in new tab)13 - 29% off - The Edge 830 currently has up to 29% off and brings a touchscreen to the party as well as dynamic performance monitoring to help you monitor training and recovery. As well as routable Garmin cycle maps and a 20-hour run time when using maps
Garmin Edge 1030 Plus:
UK:
£519.99 £299.99 at Wiggle
(opens in new tab)US:
$599.99 $399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
42% off - The Edge 1030 plus is packed with navigational aids to keep you on track wherever you are. There's far too much to mention but if you want to adventure and follow routes regularly you will want to have a look, especially at this price!
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.
