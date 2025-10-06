'Don't let the Dutchie go' - Germany's Rosa Klöser wary of home team at this year's Gravel World Championships

By published

Former Unbound Gravel 200 winner heads to familiar territory at Worlds in Maastricht, on flourish of success with four wins to end Gravel Earth Series

Rosa Klöser rides to victory at 2025 Ranxo Gravel, and series title at Gravel Earth Series
Rosa Klöser rides to victory at 2025 Ranxo Gravel, and series title at Gravel Earth Series (Image credit: © GravelEarthSeries – Ranxo Gravel – Roger Salanova)

Rosa Klöser (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) has become very familiar with finding a path to the podium after bike races. In the past three years, with a focus on gravel, she's made that trip 22 times, including the win at Unbound Gravel 200.

This year, Klöser would like nothing more than to make her first trip to the podium at UCI Gravel World Championships in a third try, with an eye on the rainbow jersey. She's on form with a string of seven wins in nine gravel races, but the path to a rainbow jersey in Maastricht, Netherlands on Saturday has one big hurdle, namely a large contingency expected from the home nation.

"The current way the UCI handles the World Championships, you do not really have a restriction on the amount of participants per nation. There's a lot of Dutch and Belgian riders. I need to be really cautious and aware of what the Dutch and Belgian people do," Klöser told Cyclingnews about her expectations from the biggest national teams.

Last year Marianne Vos won the elite women's title for the Netherlands with the race taking place in Belgium. Germany had two riders in the top 25 with Romy Kasper in fifth and Klöser in 21st. Vos outsprinted Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) for the victory, with 11 other Dutch riders making up the top 25.

The South Limburg course for elite women covers 131km with 1,190 metres of elevation gain in the Netherlands, taking in some similar territory used in Amstel Gold Race. Klöser's childhood home is only 40 minutes away by car, where her parents still live, so she was able to check out the route earlier this year. But she said that doesn't mean the area are 'home' roads.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.