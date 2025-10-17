Cynisca Cycling on 'hiatus' for 2026 after sponsorship hunt comes up empty

Cynisca Cycling women's announced they would 'take a strategic hiatus' for 2026 after falling short of their goal to raise $1 million in sponsorship and obtain a ProTeam license.

In a statement to Cyclingnews, team manager Robin Farina stated, "After three years building one of the best women's continental cycling programs in the world, Cynisca Cycling will take a strategic hiatus for the 2026 season.

"While support for our mission remains strong, the current funding landscape makes it challenging to operate a complete and competitive team."

The team closed out their year at the Maryland Cycling Classic, which she described as "a fitting milestone and a reminder that comebacks are possible".

The race struggled to get off the ground amid the pandemic, and after two editions, it was cancelled in 2024 when a cargo ship collapsed the Key Bridge, and the resulting tragedy made it impossible to hold the race.

"We're determined to do the same with a full team relaunch in the future," Farina said.

Cynisca had 12 riders on the roster for 2025, and so far, only Alexis Magner has officially landed a new team, EF Education-Oatly. Farina said the team is doing all they can to make sure riders can continue in the coming year.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"In the meantime, we're launching a new initiative to fund rider salaries on other teams for 2026, ensuring that talented women don't lose their opportunities due to the ongoing funding crisis in women's cycling. This program is our solution to keep our mission alive and the sport's momentum growing.

"To our sponsors, donors, and supporters, thank you from all the Cynisca Staff and Riders. Your belief in our mission fuels everything we do, and we look forward to this next chapter in the Cynisca Cycling story."